SELECT MEDICAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BALLAD HEALTH TO OPERATE JOINT VENTURE CRITICAL ILLNESS RECOVERY HOSPITAL

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation today announced it signed a membership interest purchase agreement with Ballad Health to jointly operate Select Specialty Hospital – Tri-Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital in Kingsport, Tenn. The facility, licensed as long-term acute care, will be a hospital-in-hospital located in Ballad Health's Indian Path Community Hospital.

Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and managing partner of the 46-bed joint venture hospital with Ballad Health. The hospital, which is currently owned and operated by Select Medical, will relocate from Ballad Health's Bristol Regional Medical Center to Indian Path Community Hospital following regulatory approval.

"We have served the growing post-ICU care needs of the region for more than 25 years, operating as Select Specialty Hospital – Tri-Cities in Bristol," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "This partnership with Ballad Health and the new, expanded location will provide the opportunity to help even more critically ill patients heal, recover and return to their families and community."

"This partnership with Select Medical reflects Ballad Health's commitment to delivering high-quality, specialized care to the communities we serve," said Marvin Eichorn, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Ballad Health. "By relocating Select Specialty Hospital – Tri-Cities to Indian Path Community Hospital, we are expanding access to critical illness recovery services in a way that is both patient-centered and operationally efficient. We are proud to collaborate with a trusted partner to meet the evolving needs of our region."

"The relocation of Select Specialty Hospital – Tri-Cities to Kingsport represents a significant step forward in enhancing post-acute care in our region," said Dr. Chad Couch, northern region president at Ballad Health. "This move allows us to better align services within the health system and ensure that patients recovering from serious illness receive the specialized care they need, closer to home."

In addition to Select Specialty Hospital – Tri-Cities which will relocate from Bristol to Kingsport, Select Medical operates six additional critical illness recovery hospitals throughout the state of Tennessee, in Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and Powell.

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at .

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of March 31, 2025, Select Medical operated 104 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 35 rehabilitation hospitals in 14 states, and 1,911 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2025, Select Medical had operations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at .

Media Contacts

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

Ballad Health: 423-427-1356

SOURCE SELECT MEDICAL CORPORATION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED