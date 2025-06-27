Synthetic Vitamin E Global Market Overview 2025 Vitamin E Prices Surge To 5-Year High As BASF Delays Operations And China Producers Undergo Maintenance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Synthetic Vitamin E Market Decline Amid Supply Chain Challenges: A 2023 Market report revealed a sharp 19.5% drop in the global synthetic vitamin E market, mainly due to low prices and destocking.

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Vitamin E - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic vitamin E market faced a significant downturn in 2023, with total demand plunging by 19.5% to US$1 billion, influenced by low prices and a destocking cycle. However, 2024 saw a market rebound due to severe supply disruptions and geopolitical issues. A significant event was the BASF Ludwigshafen plant fire on July 29, 2024, leading to a Force Majeure declaration impacting vitamin E production.

Synthetic vitamin E is a pivotal ingredient across multiple industries, celebrated for its antioxidant capabilities and critical biological functions. In the animal feed sector, it plays a crucial role in boosting health, immunity, and reproductive efficiency, particularly in poultry, swine, and aquaculture. As a dietary supplement, synthetic vitamin E promotes immune function, cardiovascular health, and shields against oxidative stress.

The food and beverage industry leverages its preservative qualities to extend the shelf life of products by preventing fat and oil oxidation. In cosmetics and personal care, it's prized for its skin-nourishing and anti-aging attributes, commonly found in moisturizers, sunscreens, and anti-wrinkle formulations. Its adaptability and stability ensure synthetic vitamin E remains a staple in health and consumer products alike.

BASF announced that operations won't resume until July 2025. Other producers like Zhejiang NHU, Jilin Beisha, and ZMC's planned maintenance further exacerbated supply constraints. This resulted in a sharp price surge, with vitamin E prices peaking in nearly five years by August 2024.

Forecasting from 2024 to 2030 predicts a negative CAGR of 1.3% in value terms due to expected price adjustments. Yet, consumption is forecasted to grow steadily, reaching 129,000 metric tons by 2030.

Synthetic Vitamin E Regional Market Analysis presents insights into global and regional markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World, spanning 2021-2030 in volume (metric tons) and value (USD). The Asia-Pacific region commands the market with a 36.4% share in 2024, poised for a 3.3% CAGR to reach 49.7 thousand metric tons by 2030. Conversely, Europe anticipates a modest 1.1% CAGR.

Synthetic Vitamin E Market Analysis by End-use Sector highlights animal feed as the predominant application, with an 84% share in 2024. This sector anticipates a swift 2.7% CAGR to reach 110 thousand metric tons by 2030. While clean-label, organic, and natural ingredients pose competition, synthetic vitamin E retains its relevance in animal feed due to its cost viability.

Synthetic Vitamin E Market Report Scope comprehensively analyzes global and regional markets from 2021-2030, with projections covering 2024-2030. The report details production capacities by plant/country and includes profiles of key industry players alongside current corporate developments.

