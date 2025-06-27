Top AI Challenges For Payments Firms: Governance, Talent, And Ethics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global AI investment and deployment are soaring, with the generative AI market projected to hit USD 425 billion by 2030. By 2025, one in three firms will allocate over USD 25 million to AI. Generative AI drives revenue and efficiency gains. Despite advances, gaps remain in governance, talent, and ethics.

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Transformation 2025- Global Adoption, Innovation, and Impact in Digital Payments and E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global spending on AI technologies is continuing its upward trajectory, with the generative AI market projected to reach USD 425 billion by 2030. By 2025, one in three companies is expected to allocate over USD 25 million toward AI initiatives, particularly across leading markets such as Japan, Singapore, and the USA. AI adoption has progressed beyond pilot programs, with almost 80% of organizations now implementing AI across multiple business functions.

Generative AI Fuels Revenue Gains and Operational Efficiency

Generative AI is contributing to measurable performance improvements across industries, supporting strong revenue growth and cost reduction efforts. Double-digit gains have been seen in functions such as strategy, supply chain, marketing, and software engineering, while cost savings exceeding 10% have been reported in areas including supply chain operations, risk mitigation, and human resources. These developments underscore AI's growing strategic value in digital payments and E-Commerce.

Ongoing Gaps in Governance, Talent, and Ethical Readiness

While AI adoption accelerates, major challenges remain. Over 20% of organizations report having robust risk and compliance structures in place. Talent shortages are prompting a shift toward upskilling and internal training in AI competencies. At the same time, ethical issues such as data privacy, transparency, and user trust continue to shape the dialogue around responsible AI implementation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. AI Market Landscape and Investment Trends



Global: Technology Market Size and Year-over-Year Growth, in USD trillions, 2024 & 2025f

Global: Growth of AI in Fintech Market, in USD billions, 2025 & 2030f

Global: Generative AI Market Size, in USD billions, 2025 & 2030f

Global: AI Investment Intentions by Spending Range, in % of Companies, 2025

Global: Share of AI Investment by Strategic Focus Area, in % of Leading Companies, 2024

Global: Share of AI Investment by Strategic Focus Area, in % of Respondents, 2024

USA: AI Investment Plans Among Midsize Companies and Private Equity Firms, in % of Resp., 2023 & 2024

Global: Driving Innovation Through Autonomous AI and Integrated Technologies, June 2025

Global: Key Trends Driving the Future of Payments, June 2025 Global: AI-Driven Transformation, Unlocking Opportunities and Addressing Challenges, June 2025

4. AI Adoption, Usage, and Organizational Integration



Global: AI Use in One or More Business Functions, in % of Respondent Organizations, 2021 & 2H 2024

Global: Organizational Use of AI by Extent of Task Integration, in % of Employees, 2025

Global: Frequency of Intentional Use of AI Tools, in % of respondents, 2025

Global: Types of AI Tools Intentionally Used at Work, in % of usage, 2025

Global: Share of Employees and Organizations Reporting AI Use at Work, in % of Respondents, 2022 & 2024

Global: Workplace Adoption Trends, Productivity Benefits, and Governance Risks in AI Use, June 2025

Global: Adoption of New Technologies, in % of C-Suite Respondents, 2024

Global: Demographic Variation, Passive Use, and Limited Recognition of AI, June 2025 Global: Sector AI Maturity, Regional Adoption Patterns, and Strategic Business Transformation, June 2025

5. AI Applications in Payments, Banking, and Finance



Global: Advancing Payment Security and Efficiency, June 2025

Global: AI in Transaction Monitoring, Identity Verification, and Payment Optimization, June 2025

Global: B2B Payments with Embedded Finance, APIs, AI, and Credit Tools, June 2025

Global: Key Barriers to AI Implementation in Finance, June 2025

Global: Key Developments in Agentic and Generative AI across Banking Segments, June 2025

USA: AI Use in Finance by Function, Leadership Role, and Governance Priorities, June 2025

USA: Leadership Roles Driving AI Adoption in Financial Processes, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

USA: Top AI Use Cases Including Payment Automation and Fraud Detection, in % of Respondents, 2024 USA: Expectations on AI's Impact in Midsize Comp. and Private Equity Firms, % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

6. AI in E-Commerce, Consumer Interaction, and Retail Innovation



Global: Consumer Openness to Generative AI in Shopping, % of Consumers, 2024

Global: Consumer Interest in AI E-Commerce Features, in % of Respondents, 2025

Global: AI and Crypto Applications Tackle Cart Abandonment and Digital Checkout Friction, June 2025

Global: Key Applications of AI in Amazon's Logistics Operations, June 2025 Global: Visa AI Use Cases in Tokenized Payments, Digital Identity & Agentic Commerce, June 2025

7. Generative and Agentic AI Use Cases and Emerging Tools



Global: Enabling Efficiency, Personalization, and Trust with Agentic AI, June 2025

Global: Adoption Trends, Innovation Impact, and Ethical Risks in Generative AI, June 2025 Global: Adoption of Model Context Protocol by Major Tech and Payment Platforms, June 2025

8. AI-Driven Business Impact: Revenue and Cost Outcomes

8.1. Revenue Increases from Generative AI

8.2. Cost Reduction from Generative AI

9. AI Governance, Strategy, and Enterprise Readiness



Global: AI Governance Challenges, Centralized Strategies, and Leadership Roles in Payment Firms, June 2025

Global: AI Governance, Strategic Alignment, and Executive Ownership Trends, June 2025

Global: Degree of Centralization of AI Deployment, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: AI Adoption Across Enterprises and Its Business Impact, June 2025

Global: Gen AI Adoption Teams by Organization Size, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: Embedding of Gen AI into Business Processes by Organization Size, in % of Respondents, 2024

Global: Senior Leaders Driving Gen AI Adoption by Organization Size, in % of Respondents, 2024 Global: Organizations With Defined Roadmaps for Gen AI Adoption by Organization Size, in % of Respondents, 2024

10. AI Training, Skills Development, and Workforce Enablement



Global: Adoption of AI Training, in % of Workforce, 2025

Global: AI Training Participation and Self-Assessed Knowledge Levels, in % of Respondents, 2025 Global: Adoption of Role-Based Gen AI Training Courses by Organization Size, in % of Respondents, 2024

11. AI Risks, Trust, and Ethical Considerations



Global: Key AI Risk Categories, in % of Respondents, 2025

Global: Trust Disparities, Explainability Concerns, and Organizational Gaps in AI Adoption, June 2025 Global: Positive, Neutral, or Negative Impacts of AI Use in the Workplace, in % of Employees, 2025

