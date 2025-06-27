403
Kuwait TV Wins Four Awards At Arab Radio, Television Festival
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed pride in Kuwait Television winning four awards at the 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival held in Tunis.
In a statement to KUNA on Friday, Al-Mutairi congratulated all teams behind the award-winning programs, including producers, presenters, technicians, and administrators, praising their creative efforts in delivering high-quality content that reflects Kuwait's cultural and media identity.
He credited political leadership's support for the achievements, saying they align with the Ministry's policy to boost national media production and reflect its commitment to responsible, balanced, and ethical content.
He also commended the participating media teams for their professional performance, reaffirming the Ministry's dedication to supporting national media talent and advancing the media sector in line with the state's future vision.
The 25th Arab Radio and Television Festival was held in the Tunisian capital from June 23 to 26, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union under the slogan "A Space for Encounter and Creativity," with wide participation from Arab media organizations.
Kuwait TV won two gold awards in the variety and entertainment category and in the television cultural program category, as well as two others in the television program exchange competition. (end)
