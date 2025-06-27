403
Ducat Launches Its First AI-Powered Digital Marketing Course: Empowering Future-Ready Marketers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ducat, one of India's leading IT and professional training institutes, proudly announces the launch of its first AI-powered Digital Marketing Course. Designed to meet the growing demand for future-ready marketing professionals, the course blends artificial intelligence tools and strategies with core digital marketing fundamentals, promising a transformative learning experience for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs alike.
With artificial intelligence redefining industries worldwide, Ducat is taking a bold leap forward by integrating AI into its educational offerings. This launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital marketing education in India.
Why Ducat's AI-Powered Digital Marketing Course Stands Out
Digital marketing is no longer just about SEO, social media, or Google Ads-it's about intelligent automation, real-time data analysis, customer behavior prediction, and personalized content creation. Recognizing this shift, Ducat has tailored its new course to combine traditional digital marketing techniques with advanced AI technologies, preparing learners for the future of digital business.
The AI-powered Digital Marketing Course by Ducat includes:
Foundational Modules: SEO, SEM, social media marketing, content strategy, email marketing, affiliate marketing, and analytics.
AI-Integrated Learning: Hands-on training in using AI tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, Copy, Canva AI, SurferSEO, and Google's AI integrations.
Live Case Studies & Capstone Projects: Real-time campaigns with AI automation, lead generation strategies, and conversion optimization using machine learning insights.
Job-Ready Curriculum: Certification aligned with industry demands, including placement assistance and resume building with AI tools.
The course aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical implementation, ensuring students can confidently apply AI in their marketing strategies from day one.
What Industry Experts Are Saying
“AI is no longer an optional skill-it's a core competency,” says Ankit Bhardwaj, Head of Training at Ducat.“With this course, we're not just teaching digital marketing; we're teaching how to make smarter, faster, and more impactful decisions using AI. Our students will be at the forefront of the AI marketing revolution.”
Many industry leaders have hailed the initiative as a pioneering step. As AI-driven platforms like Meta AI, Google Gemini, and OpenAI's GPT models become integral to digital communication, marketing teams across industries are actively seeking professionals who can navigate this new landscape. Ducat's course directly addresses this demand.
Course Highlights and Key Modules
The AI-powered Digital Marketing Course includes more than 100 hours of instructor-led training, live projects, and mentorship. Some of the key modules include:
Introduction to Digital Marketing in the AI Era
Understand the role of AI in reshaping customer journeys and marketing funnels.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO) + AI Tools
Learn how to optimize websites using SurferSEO, Semrush AI Insights, and ChatGPT plugins for keyword research.
Paid Advertising with AI
Leverage AI in Google Ads and Meta Ads for budget optimization, ad copy creation, and audience segmentation.
Social Media Management with AI
Utilize AI for content scheduling, real-time engagement, and analytics reporting using platforms like Buffer AI and Lately.
Content Marketing + AI Copywriting
Explore AI tools like Jasper and Copy to create high-converting blog posts, email campaigns, and landing pages.
Email Marketing Automation
Learn how to create AI-powered email sequences using tools like Mailchimp, Brevo (Sendinblue), and HubSpot AI.
Web Analytics and AI-Driven Data Visualization
Master data storytelling using Google Looker Studio (formerly Data Studio), Tableau AI, and ChatGPT Data Analysis.
Capstone Project
A complete marketing strategy for a real client or business, fully integrated with AI tools and performance metrics.
Who Should Join This Course?
This course is ideal for:
Fresh graduates who want to build a high-paying career in digital marketing.
Working professionals aiming to upskill in AI-driven marketing practices.
Freelancers and entrepreneurs who want to automate marketing and boost ROI.
Marketing executives who want to future-proof their careers.
No prior coding knowledge is required. Ducat ensures that the curriculum is beginner-friendly, yet advanced enough to meet professional standards.
Certifications & Career Support
Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive:
AI-Powered Digital Marketing Certificate from Ducat
Google Digital Marketing Certification
HubSpot and Meta Blueprint Certifications (optional modules)
Access to Ducat's 100% Placement Assistance Program, including resume review, mock interviews, and AI-based job matching systems.
