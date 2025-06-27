TWAI Acquires Travello, To Enter $200B Tours & Activities Market And Expand Global Consumer Reach

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 27, 2025 3:15 am - Strategic acquisition strengthens TWAI's presence in the global experiences market and expands its B2C and B2B distribution capabilities.

June 26, 2025 – TWAI, a U.S. based leader in travel technology with global operations spanning India, Asia, and Australia, today announced its acquisition of Travello, a fast-growing social travel platform and B2C marketplace for tours and activities. The acquisition marks a major milestone in TWAI's strategic growth, positioning the company to lead in the high-growth experiential travel segment across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America.

“Entering the tours and activities market has been a key strategic priority for TWAI,” said Moondeep Aggarwal, Co-Founder and COO of TWAI.“Travello brings a top-tier community, proven demand, and robust distribution infrastructure- all of which perfectly align with our vision to become a global travel technology powerhouse.”

Travello, based in Australia, has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic travel communities and a powerful social commerce marketplace for travel experiences. They operate a multi-layered platform including a globally ranked social travel app, a content-rich tours and activities marketplace, and a white-label B2B engine used by OTAs, DMOs, and affiliates worldwide. Travello also integrates with leading reservation systems such as Rezdy and FareHarbor. With a catalog of over 40,000 curated tours and activities across six continents, Travello combines social networking and commerce in a way few travel platforms have achieved. Travello's booking infrastructure will be integrated into TWAI's existing suite of APIs and payment orchestration platforms, providing end-to-end solutions for airlines, OTAs, loyalty programs, and tour providers.

Ryan Hanly, CEO and Founder of Travello,“We have always had global ambitions and TWAI allows us to scale our tours and activities marketplace to global audience, while also supporting our ambitions to be the industry leader in social commerce through Travello.”

What truly sets Travello apart is its social-first approach which has allowed them to be the industry leader in the current ecommerce megatrend 'social commerce'. Built around the idea that travel is better when shared, the Travello app allows users to connect with fellow travelers, share content, discover local deals, and participate in real-world meetups all while earning rewards which can be 'earned & burned' within their platform. This unique blend of community, commerce & rewards has helped the platform cultivate a highly engaged global user base of 1.2 million+ travelers across 180 countries. Travello consistently ranks among the top 10 travel apps in over 70 countries, a testament to its global resonance and intuitive user experience. Travello's community-driven platform provides TWAI with a valuable first-party data layer, enabling more personalized offers, loyalty integration, and real-time experience merchandising.

Josh Wicks, COO of Travello added:“With TWAI's global infrastructure and scale, we're excited to bring their suite of B2B travel solutions to the Australian and New Zealand market and look forward to working with industry partners in new and innovative ways. At the same time, we'll continue to build on Travello's leadership in social commerce, connecting a global community of travellers with curated experiences in more meaningful, data-driven ways.”

Adding to Travello's brand portfolio is Backpacker Deals, a trusted travel brand focused on affordable, authentic adventures across Australia and New Zealand. Tailored for independent travelers and domestic explorers, Backpacker Deals offers localized experiences that reflect regional culture and value.

Together, Travello and Backpacker Deals represent a rare combination: a travel tech platform that is both deeply social and highly transactional, trusted by consumers and partners alike. The acquisition positions TWAI to capitalize on this momentum by enhancing its direct-to-consumer reach, expanding business-to-business partner integrations, and unlocking new monetization channels across the global travel experience economy.

Since its founding, Travello has raised over $20 million and experienced rapid growth, particularly in the domestic travel sector. Fueled by post-COVID recovery and growing demand for authentic local experiences, the company has achieved an average 228% year-over-year growth in Total Transaction Value (TTV) over the past three years.

The acquisition further diversifies TWAI's portfolio, bolstering its position in consumer-facing innovation, global distribution, and experiential retailing.

Trideep Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of TWAI, added:“We're thrilled to partner with Ryan Hanly, Joshua Wicks and the talented Travello team. This acquisition opens new doors beyond the B2C marketplace, including partnerships in the reseller ecosystem, enabling us to deliver even greater value across the traveler journey. TWAI's existing partners will now benefit from access to curated tours and experiences, enabling richer cross-sell opportunities and enhanced traveler personalization.”

In the coming months, TWAI and Travello will launch joint solutions to bring curated experiences to airlines, OTAs, and loyalty platforms worldwide. Enhanced personalization features and expanded reseller APIs will be rolled out in phases, with pilot markets in ANZ, North America, and Southeast Asia.