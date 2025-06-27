Levi & Korsinsky Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(WST) Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ("West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: WST ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 16, 2023 and February 12, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

WST investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (b) West's SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company's profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company's exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with longstanding customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED