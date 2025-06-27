Debut Named To TIME's List Of The TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This global recognition affirms Debut's pioneering achievements in innovating higher-performing products and ingredients in beauty using AI and biotechnology," said Joshua Britton, PhD, Founder and CEO of Debut. "I am incredibly proud and honored to receive this accolade on behalf of my team as we continue to break new scientific ground in beauty and soon-to-be wellbeing and nutrition".

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

"Debut's mission is to power all brands with the highest-performing, safest and most efficacious biotech formulations that solve real consumer problems and needs. Our biotech formulation division, BiotechXBeautyLabsTM , ensures that a bold and exciting future of beauty and nutrition is accessible to all, founded on performance, personalization and sustainability. We may be a six-year-old startup, but we are just getting started!"

Debut is pioneering the beauty industry's shift to the highest-performing and most innovative ingredients and formulations using AI and biotechnology to create next-generation products that are also inherently sustainable. As a fully vertically-integrated global company, Debut creates superior, scientifically engineered, bio-based and clinically proven products and brands at scale to benefit people and planet. Our mission is to establish a new beauty standard based on potency, purity, and performance.

