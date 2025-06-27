Emerging Flavors And Ingredients In Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Black Sesame Seeds, Magnesium, Lavender, Brine, Rock Candy, And Spirulina
The "Industry Insights: Emerging Flavors and Ingredients in Non-Alcoholic Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks into the emerging ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages, identified through Ai Palette and analyzed with Ai Palette and the analyst data.
The report identifies six emerging ingredients in six top markets, which are all high engagement and high growth. These six ingredients are examined through innovation examples and consumer appeal, as well as with relevant news and social media conversations.
Report Scope
- Black sesame seeds, magnesium, lavender, brine, rock candy, and spirulina are the names of emerging ingredients in non-alcoholic beverages. These ingredients bring new flavors and textures into the beverage category, with innovation growing to appeal to experimental consumers.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry. Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Company Coverage:
- Bossen Coffe Project NY Yi Fang BetterYou TRIP Milaf Cola Magna Magnesia Plus Caribou Coffee Starbucks Unai Claussen Love shots Tachungho International Co Loon Lake Hilco The Juice Works FUL Foods Marks and Spencers
Key Topics Covered:
- Ingredients Black sesame seeds Magnesium Lavender Brine Rock candy Spirulina Takeaways
