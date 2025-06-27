The Synergy Company Honored With Nutrition Business Journal Management Achievement Award

Recognition Underscores Decades-Long Commitment to Purity, Sustainability, and Values Driven Business Practices

MOAB, Utah, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company , a leading producer of organic supplements, today proudly announced it has been awarded the prestigious Management Achievement Award by Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ). This award recognizes outstanding leadership and business performance in the nutrition and dietary supplements industry and celebrates companies and individuals who demonstrate strong market performance, innovation, and integrity. The Synergy Company has been awarded this esteemed accolade based on its unwavering commitment to purity, sustainability, and community well-being, highlighting its exceptional leadership and operational excellence in shaping the health and wellness industry for over 30 years.

The award underscores the foundational beliefs that have guided The Synergy Company since its inception. Mitchell May, the company's visionary founder and owner, articulated this enduring philosophy: "I founded The Synergy Company 30 plus years ago on the belief, on the commitment, and quite honestly as a living experiment of putting everything we had on the line, as we continue to still do every day at Synergy – that good faith, integrity, fairness, and truthfulness, living right alongside social, people, community, humanitarian, and planetary responsibility are all eminently compatible with good business." May continued, "We are unequivocally committed to this stewardship and our responsibility to it, and we have been incredibly fortunate through the commitments, values, and dedicated work of many people over many years at The Synergy Company to have experienced and demonstrated – that business can be profitable, successful, honorable, values-led and be a living and dynamic force for good in the world."

Groundbreaking Holistic Formulations and Foundational Wellness Products

The Synergy Company was founded in 1992, to share Mitchell May's unique formulation, Pure Synergy® Organic Superfood, the company's first product and enduring best seller. This first-of- its-kind green superfood formula was developed during a seven-year research project at UCLA Medical Center in the 1970s, where May interacted with highly regarded experts from diverse healing traditions worldwide.

Since the successful launch of Pure Synergy® Organic Superfood, May's vision for The Synergy Company has been to create synergistic, genuinely effective wellness formulas without compromise, using only the highest quality certified organic ingredients – a standard adopted even before the larger organic movement was commercially established. A trailblazer in promoting high ingredient standards, he traveled the world searching for the best available ingredients, working with farmers from the high plains of India to the forests of the Amazon to bring ingredients to the United States, often for the first time. Each new Pure Synergy product

represents the same level of effort and intentionality as May's earliest projects; today, the Pure Synergy product line, containing more than 40 supplements, combines 300 of the world's most potent plants utilizing the unified synergies of modern science and ancient medicinal traditions to nourish and support the body's innate healing wisdom.

The ingredients and processes for all Pure Synergy products meticulously preserve the wholeness of nature while using the innovations of modern nutritional science. Located in the beautiful community of Moab, Utah, The Synergy Company grew from modest beginnings into a world-renowned, award-winning, certified organic brand.

Pioneering Management and Sustainable Growth

The company's distinguished managerial achievements stem from pivotal decisions and an unwavering commitment to its core values. May's early decision to follow certified organic regulations, originally designed for food, not supplements, set The Synergy Company on a pioneering course to establish certified organic dietary supplements, solidifying its reputation for exceptional quality and environmental responsibility.

The company built its own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Moab, Utah, in 1999, and its GMP facility has evolved into an award-winning, wind-powered, certified organic operation, ensuring complete quality control and vertical integration. This further strengthened the company's radical commitment to purity by enabling the production of each product with no fillers or flow agents - a feat only possible through deliberate and carefully managed in-house protocols. This personal, hands-on approach defines everything The Synergy Company does, from meticulous ingredient sourcing and custom ingredient research and development to innovative wellness formulations, rigorous testing for purity and potency, eco-friendly practices, and comprehensive in-house manufacturing.

The Synergy Company's dedication to these values is further exemplified by its recent achievements. In 2024, the company recertified as a Certified B Corporation with a 19% increase in its B Impact Assessment score, achieving 111.3 points. This significantly surpasses the 80 points required for B Corp certification and the 50.9-point median for ordinary businesses, solidifying The Synergy Company's leadership in corporate responsibility practices. Additionally, The Synergy Company is an active contributor to the Sustainable Herbs Initiative , helping expand awareness and industry-wide practices intended to protect the availability of wellness-enriching herbs for future generations.

Commitment to Community

Throughout its journey, The Synergy Company's deep commitment to the community of Moab, Utah, has remained central to its identity and operations. As May often emphasizes, "Manufacturing in a small, remote city creates a wide range of challenges, but we embrace these challenges because we love this place, we love the people, and we are part of the community." This commitment extends to the creation of high-quality jobs that offer in- demand career opportunities for local residents, an essential part of the company's mission and purpose, reflecting its enduring allegiance to the community and its people.

Throughout his career, May's unwavering vision, pioneering spirit, and dedication to integrity have had a transformative impact on advancing natural health and wellness, setting a benchmark for the industry.

