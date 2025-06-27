Core Solutions & OPEN MINDS Announce Launch Of AI Advisory Board To Revolutionize Behavioral Health With Ethical AI Practices

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Solutions (Core), a leader in AI-enhanced EHR solutions for the behavioral health industry, and OPEN MINDS, a national market intelligence and services firm, today announced the formation of Core Solutions' AI Innovation Advisory Board . This strategic initiative aims to accelerate the responsible integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into behavioral health -focusing on mental health, substance use disorder (SUD), and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)-with a strong commitment to ethical practices.

As part of Core's AI governance, the AI Innovation Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance to ensure the Cx360 AI platform continues to address the evolving needs of the behavioral health sector . The board will bring together industry experts and thought leaders to drive ethical AI governance, promote best practices, and advance AI education in behavioral health-all aimed at improving care delivery and outcomes.

Members include:



Mike Baker, Chief Executive Officer, Heritage Health – Family Support Services

Stacy Doolin, Chief Human Resources Officer, LifeSkills

Cindy Ehlers, Chief Operations Officer, Trillium Health Resources

Alicia Fellows, Chief Executive Officer, Person Centered Services

Rick Hankey, President and Chief Executive Officer, LifeStream Behavioral Center, Inc.

Regan Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, NorthEast Treatment Centers

Elizabeth Mauro, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor Health Services

Patrick Maynard, President and Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc Rajnish Mandrelle, Chief Operations Officer, Association for Individual Development

"The formation of our AI Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in our commitment to improving mental health and substance use disorder care through technology," said Ravi Ganesan, Founder and CEO of Core Solutions . "Our goal is to collaborate with behavioral health leaders to identify barriers, promote ethical AI applications, and drive industry-wide adoption of AI solutions that truly enhance client care and outcomes."

"We're looking forward to working with the Core Solutions team and the new Core Solutions AI Advisory Board on developing a framework to disseminate this emerging technology and better serve consumers with behavioral health and cognitive conditions," said OPEN MINDS CEO Monica E. Oss . "The Advisory Board was created to provide expertise to guide the development of AI-enabled tools, while leveraging their benefits and establishing the technical and ethical guardrails needed for long-term success."

The board's primary objectives include:



Accelerating Responsible AI Adoption: Identify practical enablers and challenges to AI integration, fostering peer exchange of insights and best practices.

Strengthening Market Intelligence and Responsiveness: Offer strategic input to help refine product direction, positioning, and messaging based on real-world provider needs.

Shaping the Evolution of Core's AI Platform: Provide guidance to ensure the Cx360 AI platform is purpose-built to support the unique needs of behavioral health providers.

Contributing to Industry Dialogue Around AI: Support knowledge-sharing and thought leadership through participation in Core and OPEN MINDS events, as well as other key industry forums. Advancing AI Education in Behavioral Health: Promote awareness and understanding of AI through collaborative reports, workshops, and discussions on regulatory developments.

Core Solutions is honored to be joined by a distinguished group of professionals bringing deep expertise in AI, behavioral health, and healthcare governance. Through this collaboration, Core Solutions aims to foster greater adoption of AI in mental health services, ultimately improving client outcomes and advancing industry standards.

For more information about Core Solutions and its AI Advisory Board, please contact:

Elise Paul

Director of Marketing

Core Solutions, Inc.

[email protected]

(610) 687-6080

Deanne Cornette

Senior Associate

OPEN MINDS

[email protected]

(717) 334-1329

About Core Solutions

Core Solutions transforms health and human services for mental health, substance use, and IDD providers. With 25+ years of expertise, Core delivers integrated digital care solutions that enhance access to treatment, skills development, and support for over 500,000 lives. Cx360, a best practice-driven and highly secure electronic health record (EHR), empowers providers with advanced care coordination, mobile capabilities, embedded workflows, and intelligent revenue cycle management. With ongoing investments in AI-driven documentation, clinical decision support, and innovation, Cx360 drives better treatment and service delivery outcomes. Learn more at coresolutionsinc .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Core Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED