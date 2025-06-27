Medical Image Management Market To Reach USD 9.06 Billion By 2032, Driven By Digital Healthcare Integration And Imaging Volume Surge SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Reveals the Accelerated Growth of the U.S. Medical Image Management Market-Valued at USD 1.46 Billion in 2023-While North America Retains Over 41% Global Share Fueled by Radiology Advancements and PACS Adoption Austin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Image Management Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, the global Medical Image Management Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.” The medical image management market is growing at a rapid pace across the globe, owing to various factors such as the increasing popularity of digital healthcare solutions and integrated workflows. This is further supported by the increasing imaging volumes, especially in radiology, cardiology, and orthopedics, attributed to widespread adoption of PACS, cloud-based storage, and AI-fueled diagnostics, among others.

Get a Sample Report of Medical Image Management Market@ The U.S. medical image management market was estimated at USD 1.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the medical image management market over the forecast period, with the United States accounting for a major share of North American medical image management market owing to the factors such as, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic imaging volumes in the country, and high adoption rates in the country. Its leadership in the region is also backed by strong investments in AI-driven radiology platforms and solutions, coupled with major industry players establishing a foothold in the area. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.88 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.06 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 7.18% U.S. Market 2024 USD 19.39 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 66.51 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the picture archiving and communication system was observed to dominate the medical image management market, with the highest market share of 50%. This is attributed to its increased utilization in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers for organized, efficient storage, retrieval, and distribution of medical images. PACS provides smooth integration with imaging modalities and electronic health records (EHRs), improving clinical workflow and diagnostic accuracy.

By Application

The X-ray devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023, with a 31% market share, owing to the ubiquitous and conventional practice of X-ray imaging in multiple medical specialties such as orthopedics, dentistry, and emergency care. Due to X-ray systems often being the first step in diagnosis, they produce a high volume of images, which requires efficient storage and management. Now, the fusion of digital radiography with PACS has generated workflow optimization and increased image availability.

By End-Use

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the medical image management market in 2023, with 58% market share, due to the high in so many diagnostic imaging exams carried out in hospitals and the high private establishments having sophisticated imaging facilities. Hospital systems manage extensive volumes of medical data, necessitating integrated systems with PACS and VNAs, specifically designed to assist with the effortless storage, access, and sharing of images across departments.

Medical Image Management Market Segmentation

By Product



Application-Independent Clinical Archives

Picture Archiving and Communication System Vendor Neutral Archive

By Technology



X-ray Devices

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Nuclear Imaging

By Application



Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology Gynecology

By End-use



Hospitals

Diagnostics imaging centers Others

North America Medical Image Management Market Holds Largest Position, Asia Pacific Projected to be Fastest Growing Region

North America dominated the medical image management market in 2023 with a 41% market share owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, positive images of the digital imaging technologies, and robust investments in health IT. Also, bullying reimbursement policy and a strong regulatory landscape on the market, along with key players, drive the market growth in the region.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region in the medical image management market with an 8.96% CAGR, largely due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, growing digital health investments, and increasing awareness of early disease diagnosis. To cater to the increasing patient population, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are adopting telemedicine and health digitization.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates, 2023

5.2 User Demographics, By User Type and Roles, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities

5.4 Cost Analysis, by Software

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Medical Image Management Market by Product

8. Medical Image Management Market by Technology

9. Medical Image Management Market by Application

10. Medical Image Management Market by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

