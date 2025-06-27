Smart Home Devices Reach 45% Of US Internet Households
Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home: Integration, Automation, and Control" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart home market is maturing, with 45% of US internet households owning at least one core smart home device. The customer base is shifting to a more mass-market profile, new competitors continue to enter the market, and category leaders continue to push the envelope of innovation and value to keep their competitive edge.
As the market matures, business leaders must adapt their product strategy, business models, and marketing messages for success.
This research surveys more than 100 executives across the connected home and consumer IoT landscape to better understand their view of the market, changing business strategies, key metrics for success, and top challenges facing the market.
Key questions addressed:
- Where is the growth in the smart home market today? What business models are most common, and which are most profitable? What are the best ways to acquire and retain customers? How is product marketing and merchandising changing as the market matures? How are solution providers incorporating AI? What will be the defining forces shaping the competitive landscape in the next three years? What are companies' outlook on industry standards efforts, including Matter? What are the greatest challenges facing consumer IoT businesses in the short and medium term, and what are the best strategies to tackle those challenges?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Business Expectation for 2025 vs. 2024 vs. 2023 Drivers of Positive 2025 Outlook Reasons for Challenged Outlook Connected Home Business KPIs % of Units Connected to Internet Engagement Frequency for an "Active" Customer Smart Product Benchmarks % of Businesses with Strategic Industry Partners How are industry partnerships most beneficial to your business? Top 10 Most Impactful Marketing Channels Drivers for User Engagement with Connected Devices Matter Standard Adoption % Using AI Internally % Using Consumer-Facing AI IoT Market Evolution
Business Profile and Offerings
- Company Product Profile Business Models Employed Type of Connected Consumer Product Offered Types of Business Customers Served
Revenue Models & Channels
- Revenue Models Employed for Connected Consumer Products and Services Business Model Most Impacting Profitability Services Offered in Connected Home Services Paid Service Subscription Adoption Paid Service Subscription Retain for 12 Months Price of Basic-Tier Smart Products Compared to Traditional Products Products Bundle with Smart Products Sales Channels of Connected Consumer Solution Return Rate of Smart Home Products Compared to Traditional Products Most Impactful Marketing Channel Business Strategic Partnership "In a few words tell us how industry partnerships are most beneficial to your business." Important Factors Influencing Vendor Selection
Evaluating the User Experience
- Metrics Indicative of Successful Connected Consumer Products Engagement Frequency for an "Active" Customer Drivers for User Engagement with Connected Devices Average Percentage of Smart Product Units Connected to the Internet Effective Methods to Ensure Product Connecting Online Services Offered to Help Device Set-up and Installation
Data Strategies & AI
- Products & Services Guided from User Generated Data Willingness to Pay Money for Insights Derived from User Data AI Usage in Organization AI Usage in Consumer Product and Service Business Strategy to Computing and Storage Technology
Interoperability & Ecosystems
- Home Automation Standards, X10 to Matter Home Automation Standards Supported Challenges to Smart Home Interoperability Matter Standard Product Adoption "What factors do you believe will be most critical to Matter's success in the smart home ecosystem?" Attitudes Towards Tech Giants
Business Outlook: 2025 and Beyond
- Business Expectation for 2025 vs. 2024 vs. 2023 Drivers of Positive 2025 Outlook Reasons for Challenged Outlook Business Challenges in the Future Goals for Connected Product Business in 2025 "What competitive advantages do you see as most critical for success in the smart home market?" Connected Home Market Growth Outlook: 2025-2028
