Audos Raises $11.5M To Help Everyday Entrepreneurs Build Million Dollar AI Businesses

Veteran entrepreneurs codify winning methods from dozens of successful companies, providing AI tools and capital for the next generation of entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audos, which finds and develops everyday entrepreneurs to build million-dollar AI businesses, today announced $11.5 million in combined Pre-Seed and Seed funding led by True Ventures with participation from Offline Ventures, Bungalow Capital, and prominent individuals including Bjarke Ingels, Leila Zegna, Niklas Zennstrom, and Mario Schlosser. In the past year Audos has already helped entrepreneurs launch hundreds of AI applications now being used by customers. A majority of the funds are earmarked for new entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2024 by Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne, the founders of venture studio Prehype-behind successful brands like BarkBox, Ro, and Managed By Q -Audos helps solo entrepreneurs quickly turn their expertise into business opportunities through a unique combination of AI tools, human support, and capital.

"In the past year, we've helped entrepreneurs launch hundreds of AI applications like wine tasting from Michelin-starred sommeliers, meal-planning, dating, Bible study, and customized post-partum fitness," said Nicholas Thorne, Co-founder of Audos. "Our system simplifies the creation of AI agents that can interact with customers almost anywhere. These agents represent the future of entrepreneurship-they run 24/7, scale expertise quickly, and deliver personalized experiences without the traditional overhead. As entrepreneurs grow, our AI continuously identifies new opportunities and automates expansion, enabling systematic growth.

Audos' Program focuses on four key pillars:

: A codified methodology from successful entrepreneurs to identify promising everyday entrepreneurs and match their unique expertise with viable AI business opportunities using a proprietary framework that aligns personal strengths with business opportunity. The result is a focus on founder-market fit, profitability, sustainability, and solving real problems from day one: Helping entrepreneurs offer real services immediately instead of just testing concepts, handling technical implementation and customer acquisition so entrepreneurs can focus on relationships.: An all-in-one system combining human expertise with AI tools. Based on success patterns from the founders' dozens of successful start-ups, the program helps entrepreneurs discover their business concept, identify and target customers, and create AI applications that operate 24/7 across multiple channels. The program's agentic capabilities unlock a business's potential through features including automated customer service, actionable insights, autopilot functions, and strategic iterative updates based on growth opportunities and customer data.: A model where Audos succeeds only when entrepreneurs succeed, providing flexible financing capital, support, and shared upside within a community of founders. The approach provides day-one resources with no personal risk through a revenue-sharing system, allowing entrepreneurs to grow at their own pace.

"We're witnessing a remarkable shift in how technology enables entrepreneurship," said Henrik Werdelin, co-founder of Audos. "While 60% of Americans want to be entrepreneurs, traditional barriers-time, funding models, expertise, and complex technology-keep most sidelined, even those with valuable skills and strong work ethic. We're supporting a new generation where entrepreneurs anywhere can leverage AI to build profitable businesses aligned with their expertise and interest."

"What makes Audos truly special is their bold reimagining of what it means to be an entrepreneur today," said Tony Conrad, Partner at True Ventures. "Henrik and Nicholas have unlocked a powerful opportunity in the space between small business financing and traditional venture capital-one that opens the door for creators, builders, and founders with different skill sets. By leveraging AI, their platform empowers a new generation to build high-revenue, sustainable businesses without sacrificing independence or vision. We're inspired by their mission to reimagine entrepreneurship and shape a future where anyone with ambition, an idea, focus and passion can thrive."

Anyone can start building their new AI business today here .

About Audos

Audos finds and develops everyday entrepreneurs to build million-dollar AI businesses. We help them turn their expertise into business opportunities and provide them proven tools and capital to launch their concepts quickly to real customers. Our program simplifies the creation of AI agents that operate across multiple channels-removing technical barriers so founders can focus on strategy and relationships. Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneurs Henrik Werdelin and Nicholas Thorne, Audos is headquartered in New York with a distributed global team, and is backed by some of the world's leading entrepreneurs and VCs, shaping the next era of AI-driven entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Audos

