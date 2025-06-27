The Ameriflex Group® Joins Cambridge To Support Intensifying Growth And Enhance Service Experience For Financial Advisors

Rapidly Growing Hybrid RIA Transitions to Cambridge for Greater Flexibility, More Personalized Support and Highly Collaborative Culture between Home Office and Large Enterprises

New Partnership Enables Firm to Expand Affiliation Models for The AmeriFlex Group's Advisors at All Career Stages

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® ("the firm"), a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced it will partner with Cambridge. As part of this transition, the firm and its 129 advisors bring approximately $11.87 billion in total client assets to the Cambridge platform.

The firm is led by Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson, Chief Operating Officer Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Transitional Wealth Officer Hannah Buschbom and Chief Compliance Officer Diana Heu.

"Our growth strategy requires a partner that fully understands and embraces the value that large enterprises can deliver to both the home office and financial advisors," said Goodson. "We were looking for a firm with a highly collaborative culture and the dedication to providing the resources we need to support the growth and other business objectives of our financial advisors. With the rampant consolidation happening across our industry, Cambridge stands out as the only truly independent, scaled wealth management platform in our industry that also has a very clear and detailed plan to stay that way. We are thrilled to partner with Cambridge and the entire executive team as we move forward together."

Since launching in 2019, The AmeriFlex Group® has driven significant year-over-year growth. In 2024, it welcomed 53 advisors and increased its total client assets by more than $3.4 billion. The firm ended the year with advisors in 29 states and saw its assets under administration (AUA) increase 35% year over year.

Cambridge CEO Amy Webber said, "Independence is more than a business model – it's the atmosphere and culture you must foster, and we are thrilled The AmeriFlex Group® chose our community to continue building their business. Tom, Jesse and the leadership team are exactly the kind of innovators who will succeed within a truly independent wealth management structure. We look forward to years of successful partnership."

Great Flexibility and Creativity with New Affiliation Models

The AmeriFlex Group® has long developed forward-thinking approaches and programs to address issues facing advisors, especially in succession planning.

The firm's award-winning SuccessionFlex ® program allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement with the firm that includes an option to sell 30-40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group® with no minority ownership discount. Last year, the firm launched the Advisor Transition Network to serve as a national platform connecting qualified buyers and sellers of financial advisory practices, providing a confidential marketplace where advisors can transition their businesses.

Now with Cambridge, the firm will be able to provide even greater flexibility for advisors looking to take advantage of its industry-leading succession support. Because of this new partnership, The AmeriFlex Group® can now offer hybrid, RIA-only, W-2 and SuccessionFlex-based affiliations.

"We are the only firm of our size that provides this level and range of flexibility for advisors in the industry, and this wouldn't have been possible without a partner like Cambridge," Kurrasch added.

The AmeriFlex Group® was named a finalist in the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its succession program. InvestmentNews identified the firm as the fastest-growing RIA, and Goodson was named Executive of the Year by the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES program last year.

About The AmeriFlex Group®

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® ( ) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth PlannersTM (financial advisors). The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge and The AmeriFlex Group® are not affiliated.

WealthManagement, Wealthies Awards, 2025 in Succession/Ownership Transition Services - Non-custodian/Broker/Dealer for Growth Opportunities. Finalists are chosen based on nominations from industry peers by a panel of independent judges to recognize firms and individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success. Winners announced September 4, 2025. Learn more at

Investment News 2024 Fastest Growing in America Top RIA Firms Net Gained (2023) ranked #1.

ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards Class of 2024 Executive of the Year (RIAs: Less than $10 billion in Assets). Winners are determined by a judging panel. Awards received December 11, 2024. To learn more about the award criteria, visit .

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at joincambridge .

