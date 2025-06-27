Shareholders Who Own 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that securities class action lawsuit has been filed in theon behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquiredor the Company) (NYSE: DDD) securities between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025, inclusive (the Class Period).

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of 3D Systems should contact the Firm prior to the August 12, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, 3D Systems and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical information, including:

The Company understated the impact of weakened customer spending and overstated its resilience amid challenging industry conditions.Revised milestone criteria in the United Partnership would adversely affect revenues from the Company's Regenerative Medicine Program.As a result, the Company's public statements were materially misleading.

On March 26, 2025, 3D Systems reported disappointing financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024, including:



Q4 2024 non-GAAP EPS of - $0.19, missing consensus by $0.08 per share;

Sales revenue of $111 million, down 3.4% year-over-year, missing estimates by $4.17 million;

Full-year 2024 revenue of $440.1 million, a 10% decline from the prior year, largely due to weaker hardware system sales; A $9 million Q4 revenue reduction related to changes in accounting estimates tied to its Regenerative Medicine Program and milestone refinements.

Following this news, shares of 3D Systems fell 20.96%, closing at $2.15 per share on March 27, 2025.

Subsequently, on May 12, 2025, 3D Systems issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ("Q1") of 2025.The Company attributed its disappointing results, in part, to a decline in material sales, mostly due to inventory management issues in the dental portion of its Healthcare Solutions segment. 3D Systems also announced that it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 outlook, citing prolonged softness in customer capital spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.

On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 26.6%, to close at $1.87 per share on May 13, 2025.

