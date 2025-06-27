Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Launched With ANC At Rs 4,999

Samsung has launched its new budget Galaxy Buds Core TWS earbuds in India ahead of the big Galaxy Z Fold 7 series launch in July. There are several affordable solutions available on the TWS market, but this is Samsung's first significant attempt to enter the sub-Rs 5,000 category, providing consumers additional options.

The Galaxy Buds Core is thought to be the FE model, however it has more sophisticated functions. With these earphones, Samsung offers bass audio tuning, ANC, and compatibility for Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core with ANC go official in India. They are the company's cheapest Galaxy Buds ever more about them in our article linked in the thread below. ⏬ #GalaxyBudsCore twitter/uz62NsvS5B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds: Features and specifications

With dynamic drivers and ANC support, the Galaxy Buds Core helps cut down on background noise while you're on the phone. The three microphones on each earphone should provide crystal-clear audio during calls. Because the Buds Core is lighter and fits snugly in your ear, Samsung has done away with the stem.

Galaxy AI, which enables the usage of functions like AI interpreters and translation, is a clear component of the device ecosystem. It accomplishes this in real time as well, allowing two individuals to communicate in person without any language hurdles.

Touch controls on the earphones let you to tap to play music, move the track along, or even engage the voice assistant. It easily transitions between your PC and phone and allows you to connect to various devices, which is always useful.

It has an IP54 classification, which means it can withstand water and dust. According to Samsung, you can play music for up to 35 hours with the charging case and up to 20 hours with ANC enabled. The JBL Tune Beam 2 earbuds, the OnePlus Buds, and the Nothing Ear series are all in this range.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds: Price and colours

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS earbuds are available in black and white and cost Rs 4,999 in India. These are available on the official Samsung website and through internet channels.