Databahn Launches Genai Sales Intelligence Platform To Revolutionize Fortune 500 And Global 2000 Account Research

NASHUA, N.H., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- databahn today announced the launch of its next-generation GenAI Sales Intelligence platform, empowering technology sales representatives and account-based marketers to instantly build customized, deep-dive account profiles on Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. This breakthrough solution harnesses generative AI to deliver the most comprehensive, accurate, and actionable sales intelligence in the industry, transforming how enterprise teams approach strategic account planning and sales execution.

The databahn platform aggregates and analyzes millions of data points from public filings, earnings reports, news articles, social media, and proprietary databases, synthesizing them into tailored company profiles and dynamic org charts-all delivered in under 30 minutes. Users receive actionable insights in PowerPoint and Excel formats, including highly detailed executive profiles and insights on how to engage with them, enabling rapid engagement with key stakeholders.

"Our platform leverages advanced generative AI technologies, including Google Gemini and proprietary deep learning models, to craft the most in-depth and precise company reports available," said William Gosse , CTO at databahn. "By integrating NodeJS, Gemini AI, and a suite of cloud-based tools, we automate the entire research process-delivering real-time intelligence that was previously impossible to achieve at this scale and speed. The result is a platform that continuously learns, adapts, and delivers the insights our clients need to outmaneuver their competition."

Each Fortune 500 deep dive company profile includes:



Seller Insights with customized value propositions and strategic messaging

Tailored prospecting questions and sample cold emails designed to get responses

Tech Stack insights and vendor relationships

Executive Profiles with DISC Analysis

Real-time Buying Signals and Sales Trigger Events

Dynamic Org Charts mapping decision-makers and influencers Opportunity recommendations and engagement strategies

"databahn's GenAI Sales Intelligence platform is a game-changer for enterprise sales and marketing teams," said Ryan Murray , CEO of databahn. "By eliminating dozens of hours of manual research and surfacing hidden sales opportunities, we enable our clients to build more effective sales strategies and accelerate pipeline growth. This platform gives every sales rep and marketer the power to engage the right people, with the right message, at exactly the right moment-fundamentally transforming strategic account planning in the enterprise space."

With seamless integration into leading CRM platforms, databahn's solution ensures that sales and marketing teams never miss a buying signal, always start conversations with insight, and consistently outmaneuver competitors at every stage of the deal cycle.

For more information or to request a demo, visit .

About databahn

Founded in 2015, databahn is a leader in GenAI-powered sales intelligence, delivering real-time, actionable insights on Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. databahn's mission is to empower enterprise teams with the intelligence needed to accelerate growth, crush quotas, and win in today's hyper-competitive market.

