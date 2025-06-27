Putting Patients First: New Campaign Champions Safer, Smarter Healthcare

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mediaplanet's 'Patient Safety' campaign focuses on equipping hospital administrators and care teams with forward-thinking solutions to prevent harm and protect patients-especially as the industry enters a new era defined by data, artificial intelligence, and empowered care decisions.

At the forefront of the conversation is Dr. Peter Pronovost, Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals, who, alongside Dr. Jim Weinstein, Vice President at Microsoft Research, share how artificial intelligence and human agency are reshaping the care experience from both the provider and patient perspective. "The future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating both AI and agency," they write. "The goal is to be a system that is more efficient, equitable, transparent, and patient-centered."

The campaign also explores how AI is helping reduce diagnostic errors, predict outcomes, and deliver real-time quality metrics-tools that can help democratize excellence in care and close gaps in access and safety. But as Pronovost and Weinstein emphasize, technology is only half the solution. Real transformation happens when providers and patients alike are equipped to make confident, informed decisions that improve lives.

