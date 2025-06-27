Putting Patients First: New Campaign Champions Safer, Smarter Healthcare
At the forefront of the conversation is Dr. Peter Pronovost, Chief Quality and Clinical Transformation Officer at University Hospitals, who, alongside Dr. Jim Weinstein, Vice President at Microsoft Research, share how artificial intelligence and human agency are reshaping the care experience from both the provider and patient perspective. "The future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating both AI and agency," they write. "The goal is to be a system that is more efficient, equitable, transparent, and patient-centered."
The campaign also explores how AI is helping reduce diagnostic errors, predict outcomes, and deliver real-time quality metrics-tools that can help democratize excellence in care and close gaps in access and safety. But as Pronovost and Weinstein emphasize, technology is only half the solution. Real transformation happens when providers and patients alike are equipped to make confident, informed decisions that improve lives.
The print component of "Patient Safety" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .
This campaign was made possible with the support of the National Academy of Medicine , Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation , The Joint Commission , Dr. Peter Pronovost & Dr. Jim Weinstein , American Hospital Association , Emergency Nurses Association , Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Center for Patient Safety , American Patient Rights Association , The Association for Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) and features paid content from Teladoc, Jewish Healthcare Foundation, Medtronic, Cytovale, Axon and the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.
SOURCE Mediaplanet
