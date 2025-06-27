Gentherm Expands Strategic Partnership With DUOMED To Enhance Distribution Across Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with DUOMED into France. Building on years of successful collaboration in the Benelux region, this extension marks a strategic milestone as both companies work to deliver advanced patient temperature management technologies to more clinicians and patients across Europe.

Under this agreement, DUOMED will offer Gentherm's full patient temperature management portfolio, including the Astopad® resistive warming system, and the Vytil-branded convective warming system, manufactured by Gentherm, to healthcare providers in France and Benelux.

“It's critical we work with market-leading partners who understand regional healthcare needs and can deliver local expertise,” said Steve Fletcher, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Medical.“DUOMED's strong presence in Europe and deep relationships with clinicians make them a natural partner as we grow our footprint and reinforce our commitment to quality.”

The partnership also aligns closely with DUOMED's mission to connect healthcare professionals with innovative medical technologies.

“Gentherm fits perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality, end-to-end solutions that enable better care,” said Christian Defly, President, DUOMED France.“Their solutions complement our portfolio and offer the innovation, quality and reliability our customers expect. In fact, early feedback from French clinicians has been especially positive, with many highlighting the superior quality of Vytil blankets compared to other options on the market.” Gregoire Plessia, Director of the Vytil group at DUOMED added:“We are delighted to add the convective warming range, manufactured by Gentherm Medical, to our ever-growing range of Vytil branded products, which are known for delivering quality, safety and value for money to the end users.”

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCITM), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to

About The DUOMED Group

The DUOMED Group, part of the Palex group, is a dynamic organization with a well-established reputation and is active in sales, consultancy, integration, training and technical support of medical technology and devices for hospitals and medical practices.

We are partnering with healthcare professionals and manufacturers of innovative medical technologies, to deliver high-quality end-to-end solutions that enable better care. For more information, visit

About Vytil Products

Vytil have over 25 years of expertise in distribution of medical devices throughout Europe. Vytil products exceed expectations in terms of quality, safety, and value for money. Usability & innovation is at the center of everything they do. Vytil listens to the needs of their end-users & ensure they provide the medical community with best-in-class products. For more information, visit