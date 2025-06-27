Danaher Appoints Martin Stumpe As Chief Technology And AI Officer

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR ), a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, today announced that Martin Stumpe will be appointed Chief Technology and AI Officer, effective October 1, 2025. He will report directly to Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment marks a pivotal step in Danaher's digital transformation and its ambition to lead the next era of innovation in life sciences and diagnostics. Under Dr. Stumpe's leadership, Danaher will seek to accelerate the integration of AI across its global businesses-unlocking new levels of scientific discovery, operational efficiency and clinical impact.

"Danaher is committed to building a future where science, data and technology work seamlessly to improve human health," said Rainer Blair. "Martin is a visionary technology leader with a deep understanding of how AI and data can transform healthcare. His track record of innovation, combined with his passion for applying advanced technologies to improve human health, makes him the ideal leader to further accelerate our digital transformation."

Dr. Stumpe joined Danaher in 2024, as Chief Data and AI Officer, from Tempus, where he spearheaded AI initiatives aiming to make precision medicine a reality. Prior to Tempus, he founded the Cancer Pathology project at Google – which aimed to enhance the accuracy of cancer detection and grading using AI techniques – and was part of the Kepler team at NASA's Ames Research Center. Dr. Stumpe holds a Ph.D. in Computational & Theoretical Physics from the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Germany.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

