Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Global Market Overview And Forecasts 2021-2023 & 2024-2030 AI And Iot Innovations Boost Performance As Next-Gen Chemistries Address Lithium-Ion Limitations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|470
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.7 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.4 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Report Scope
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)Companies Featured
- AB Volvo ABB Ltd AEG Power Solutions BV Alevo Group SA Beacon Power LLC Black & Veatch Holding Co BYD Co Ltd C&D Technologies, Inc. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) Delta Electronics, Inc. East Penn Manufacturing Co Eaton Corp Enersys Enphase Energy ESS Tech, Inc. EVE Energy Co Ltd Exide Industries Ltd Fluence Energy, Inc. GE Vernova General Electric Honeywell International, Inc. Hoppecke Batteries, Inc. Johnson Controls International plc Kokam Co Ltd LG Energy Solutions Co Ltd Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Narada Asia Pacific Pte Ltd NEC Corp NextEra Energy, Inc. NGK Insulators Ltd Nidec ASI Nissan Motors Panasonic Corp Primus Power Solutions RES Group Saft Group SA (Total Energies) Samsung SDI Co Ltd Schneider Electric SE Siemens Energy SMA Solar Technology AG SolarEdge Sonnen GmbH Sunverge Energy, Inc. Tata Power Co Ltd Tesla, Inc. Tesvolt AG The AES Corp Toshiba Corp TotalEnergies SE Trinabess Varta AG VRB Energy Wartsila Corp
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 50+
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Geographic Region
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Element/Component
- Battery Hardware Balance of Plant (BoP)/Other Elements
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Battery Type
- Flow Lead-Acid Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Sodium-ion (Na-ion) Other Battery Types (Incl. Flywheel & Nickel-Based)
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Power Rating
- < 30 kVA 30 kVA-150 MVA > 150 MVA
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Connection Type
- Off-Grid On-Grid
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Ownership Model
- Customer-Owned Third Party-Owned Utility-Owned
Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by Application
- Commercial & Industrial Residential Utility
Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) Market
