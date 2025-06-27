K1x Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary With Explosive Growth And Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews)



Morristown, NJ - June 27, 2025 - K1x , the fintech company building THE intelligent tax automation platform, recently celebrated its three-year anniversary on June 22, marking a milestone in its rise as the go-to solution for institutional filers.

“Our team has spent the last three years building real software solving real problems-and the market is responding,” said John LaMancuso, CEO of K1x.“From patented products to industry-first innovations, our focus is on delivering smart, scalable compliance that works right now.”

Trusted by 87 top accounting firms-including 20 of the top 25 and 2 of the Big Four-plus 85 institutional investors and 79 top universities and endowments, K1x has rapidly become a category leader.

In just three years, the company has achieved:



66% 3-year GAGR

Top 10% SaaS growth vs. peers

2x higher revenue per employee 2.6x user growth in 18 months



Its flagship product, K1 Aggregator®, routinely processes 50 K-1s in under five minutes using the world's most intelligent extraction model, and now supports 410 tax forms (up 50% in the last 6 months) across 47 tax jurisdictions. K1 Aggregator®, K1 Creator®, and 990 Tracker® are all recognized category leaders.

Recent innovations include:



K1xChange and the Digital K-1 (patents pending) K1x Labs, K1 Volume Index, and K1x Innovation Days



K1x is SOC 2 and 7216 compliant, IRS e-file approved, and built on patented K-1 data aggregation and distribution technology.

The company's growth and impact have earned it top industry recognition:



Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2025

2024 Tech Ascension Award – Best AI/ML Solution (K1 Aggregator®)

2023 Tech Ascension Fintech Winner 2024 Tax Tech Top 50 Startups – 1st Place



To support this rapid momentum and expansion into enterprise environments, K1x has welcomed Danny Fields to its board of directors. Fields brings deep expertise in building and scaling enterprise-grade platforms, with leadership roles at Avalara, PayPal, and Staples. His appointment reinforces K1x's commitment to product excellence, operational maturity, and sustained innovation.

K1x continues to prove it is not just a tax tech startup-it's the accomplished, trusted leader in intelligent automation for tax compliance.

