Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yocan Launches Ishred Grinder: Revolutionising Herb Preparation With Visible Grinding Tech


2025-06-27 07:05:13
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Yocan , a global leader in vaporization technology, proudly introduces the iShred Smart Grinder, a revolutionary device that elevates herb preparation with its innovative see-through grinding system and intelligent protection features.



Key Features

  • Dual-Mode Smart Grinding System
    • Auto Mode: (2-click activation) for hands-free grinding
    • Manual Mode: (press-and-hold) for real-time control
    • Anti-Jam Protection: Automatically reverses blades when stuck
  • Exclusive See-Through Grinding Window
    • Transparent top lid for real-time grinding observation
    • Zinc alloy blades ensure ultra-smooth, even results
  • All-in-One Portable Design
    • 450mAh battery with USB-C fast charging (1 hour charge = 100 mins runtime)
    • Dual-function glass chamber for grinding + storage

    User Experience Upgrades

    • Precision You Can See: Watch materials transform with perfect consistency
    • Never Stuck: Smart auto-reverse protects motor lifespan
    • Professional-Grade Cuts: 1mm precision zinc alloy blades
    • Grind & Go: Leak-proof glass jar stores ground material

    "iShred solves two historic pain points-inconsistent grinds and messy transfers," says Yocan's Chief Product Designer. "It's the first true 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' professional grinder."

    Target Users

    • Perfectionist connoisseurs
    • Outdoor enthusiasts needing portability
    • Medical users prioritizing hygiene
    • Tech-savvy gadget lovers

    What's Included

    • iShred
    • Glass storage jar
    • Cleaning brush
    • USB-C cable
    • User manual

    Market Position

    As the legal herb market grows, demand for precision tools has skyrocketed-the iShred answers this need with Yocan's signature blend of engineering and ergonomics.

    Available Colors

    Black, Ivory, Sky Blue, Banana Yellow, Sakura Pink, Emerald Green.

    For more detail, visit Yocan iShred .

    About Yocan

    Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user-centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

    Website:

    Facebook:

    Instagram:

    YouTube:



    Contact:

    Jimmy Wen, ...

    To view the source version of this press release, please visit

    SOURCE: 41Caijing

