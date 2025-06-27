Iphone 16 Price DROPS Before Iphone 17 Launch LIMITED Time Flipkart Offer

The 2024 flagship is now more affordable than its original launch price with to a fantastic online offer on Flipkart for the iPhone 16, which is ideal for Apple fans who want the newest upgrade without breaking the bank. The Apple iPhone 16 comes in black and every other hue, and there's a tempting offer that could make it worth it.

Customers who want to get the newest iPhone without paying full retail price have a fantastic chance thanks to this internet offer. The iPhone 16, which made its debut in September 2024, promises a responsive and seamless user experience because to its 8GB RAM and Apple's potent A18 CPU. Despite not having the 120Hz refresh rate, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with Dynamic Island offers an excellent viewing experience.

With a 12MP TrueDepth front camera and two sophisticated 48MP + 12MP back sensors, it even has a multipurpose camera setup. Shutterbugs also enjoy the convenience of a separate Camera Control button in addition to spatial photography.

iPhone 16 offer on Flipkart

The initial pricing of the iPhone 16 was Rs 79,900 when it was released. After all these months, the basic 128 GB model is now on sale for Rs 69,999, which is a substantial reduction from its initial cost.

Flipkart is combining other deals to entice bargain hunters, but this price alone makes it an excellent offer not to be missed. Cashback of up to Rs 500 is available on Axis Bank SuperMoney Rupay CC UPI transactions on super UPI, and 5% cashback is available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card purchases up to Rs 4,000 every statement quarter.

Worth waiting for iPhone 17?

The iPhone 16, which runs the most recent version of iOS 18, has several strong arguments. In order to ensure longevity, it has the Action Button, strong 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and an IP68 classification for dust and water resistance. Its convenience is increased by the presence of a 3,561mAh battery that supports Qi2 wireless charging and MagSafe.

For those thinking about upgrading, the Flipkart offer makes the iPhone 16 an even more alluring option. This online deal offers a significant discount on one of the most well-liked smartphones of the year, together with a complete one-year guarantee on the phone and in-box accessories.