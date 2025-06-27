How Are Retail Traders Positioned Toward Bigbear.Ai Stock? Overwhelming Majority Say They Are Bullish Despite Recent Volatility

BigBear Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) elicited a bullish reaction from Stocktwits users, despite the stock exhibiting volatility in recent sessions.

McLean, Virginia-based BigBear is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision intelligence solutions, offering national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions.

On BigBear stock climbed over 20% on Thursday, capitalizing on the broader market strength. The S & P 500 Index came within a hair's breadth of hitting an all-time high during the session, propped up by rate cut hopes and on relief over dissipating Middle East tensions.

BigBear is also a beneficiary of the AI revolution that is taking hold. The company has seen a spurt in contracts, especially for its defense and security-related offerings. It announced in early May a collaboration with Hardy Dynamics in its capacity as a subcontractor to support the U.S. Army initiative, dubbed Project Linchpin.

The collaboration aimed at developing next-generation AI technologies to enable secure, resilient communication and coordination among unmanned aerial system (UAS) swarms in extended ranges.

Earlier this month, the company announced a collaboration with Analogic for airport threat detection. Separately, it announced a tripartite partnership to accelerate the research, development, and deployment of innovative AI-enabled solutions that support digital transformation throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader region.

BigBear confirmed last week that multiple deployments of its biometric software for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) have been made at key international airports and ports of entry.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll that asked users what they were feeling about BigBear stock found that more than three-fourths of the respondents (77%) said they were bullish, while a far smaller 8% were outrightly 'bearish.'

The poll has received responses from over 2,000 users so far.

Retail sentiment toward BigBear stock is 'extremely bullish' (87/100), with the degree of positivity improving from the previous day. The message volume was 'high.'

BBAI sentiment and message volume as of 5:19 a.m. ET, June 27 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user stated that they expect the stock to reach $15 by the end of the year.

Another user based their optimism on the inevitability of services like those of BigBear in a“dangerous and changing” world.

In Friday's early premarket session, BigBear stock was up nearly 3% at $5.96. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date.

