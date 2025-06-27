Garbage Truck Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Electric And Hydrogen-Powered Garbage Trucks Gain Traction Amidst Stricter Emission Policies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$27.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Tata Ltd. Mack Trucks Inc. Bucher Municipal FAUN Zoeller Dennis Eagle Ltd. McNeilus Companies Inc. Heil Environmental Industries Ltd. Labrie Enviroquip Group Peterbilt Curbtender Inc. EZ Pack Refuse Hauling Solutions Haul-All Equipment Ltd. Bridgeport Manufacturing Inc. Volvo Group Jesco Industries Inc. Cardinal Carryor Superior Pak Pty Ltd. Vecoplan LLC New Way Trucks Papas Waste Equipment International Pty Ltd. Russ Engineering Pty Ltd. Amrep Inc. Meyer Material Handling Products Inc. Aman Cleaning Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Warren Truck and Trailer LLC
Garbage Truck Market Segmentation
By Type
- Rear Loaders Side Loaders
By Technology
- Automatic Semi-Automatic
By Fuel Type
- Diesel Electric
By End User
- Municipal Authorities
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Garbage Truck Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment