Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Report 2025: Strategic Insights For Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Looking into the performance and projections of the international wholesale voice carrier market, it becomes evident that the sector has significant growth potential. The market size has expanded rapidly, from $48.31 billion in 2024 to a projected $56.15 billion in 2025. The compound annual growth rate CAGR stands at an impressive 16.2%. The historic period witnessed substantial growth attributed to increased global telecommunications demand, liberalization, deregulation of the market, interconnection agreements, and fluid market dynamics in the global business landscape.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Size?

The international wholesale voice carrier market shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, projections indicate a growth to $101.53 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be credited to the rollout and adoption of 5G networks, escalating data consumption, heightened security concerns, implementation of artificial intelligence and automation in voice services, and an upsurge in demand for international voice services.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market?

In terms of growth drivers, the trend of remote work represents a significant factor. Remote work, where employees perform their duties outside a traditional office environment, has witnessed a surge in recent years. The flexibility it affords enables employees to create personalized work environments, reduces transportation stress and improves work-life balance. In such a setting, international wholesale voice carriers come into play, providing reliable voice transmission services across borders.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market?

The international wholesale voice carrier market is predominantly made up of industry giants like Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile International Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG Corporation, AT&T Corporation, NTT Group, T-Mobile US Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, Vodafone Group Plc, Emirates Telecommunication Group Company, KDDI Corporation, and more.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market?

The ever-evolving market landscape sees these major companies focusing on the development of solutions such as digital voice and broadband solutions. Such advanced solutions give them an edge in the market and promise high-quality voice communication and internet connectivity using digital technologies.

How Is The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market Segmented?

A closer look at the international wholesale voice carrier market segmentation reveals the following:

1 By Service: Voice Termination, Interconnect Billing, Fraud Management

2 By Transmission Network: Owned Network, Leased Network

3 By Technology: Voice Over Internet Protocol, Traditional Switching

Subsegments include,

1 By Voice Termination: Fixed-line Voice Termination, Mobile Voice Termination, VoIP Voice Over Internet Protocol Termination

2 By Interconnect Billing: Intra-Network Billing, Inter-Network Billing, Settlement And Reconciliation Services

3 By Fraud Management: Call Fraud Prevention, Data Analytics And Reporting For Fraud Detection, Fraud Monitoring Services, Fraud Alert And Blocking Solutions.

What Are The Regional Insights In The International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market?

As per the regional analysis, Europe was the largest contributor to the international wholesale voice carrier market in 2024. However, the comprehensive report also covers other significant regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

