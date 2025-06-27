Legal-Bay Presettlement Funding Reports On Exactech Lawsuit Developments And Continued Legal Options For Plaintiffs

Premier lawsuit funder says bankruptcy shield removal is a positive advancement for plaintiffs dealing with defective medical implants.

CALDWELL, N.J., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the preeminent lawsuit settlement funding firm, today issued a statement in response to the latest developments in Exactech's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. Exactech, the Florida-based medical implant manufacturer, has confirmed that it will no longer seek to shield its private equity owner, TPG Capital, from liability tied to the company's defective knee, hip, and shoulder implants.

The earlier bankruptcy plan would have blocked lawsuits against TPG in exchange for a $10 million contribution. With that strategy now abandoned, Exactech is reportedly working out a new plan that would allow plaintiffs to pursue legal claims directly against TPG.

Exactech filed for bankruptcy in October 2024 after facing approximately 2,600 lawsuits stemming from a 2021 recall of its orthopedic implants. The recall was triggered by packaging defects that allegedly caused oxidation, compromising the safety and longevity of the devices and forcing many patients to undergo painful and costly surgeries to repair the damage.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal Bay, says, "We've been watching this litigation play out for a long time, and this is finally a significant development for plaintiffs. With the proposed liability shield for TPG off the table, victims now have a clearer path toward justice. Our mission is to support them through the legal process by providing the funds they need to stay afloat."

