U.S.-China Trade Deal Restores Rare Earth Supply, Keeps Tariffs High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States and China have finalized a trade agreement that restores the flow of rare earth minerals from China to the US. Official statements from the White House and Commerce Department confirmed the deal on June 26, 2025.
This move follows months of trade tensions that disrupted industries relying on these essential materials. China had earlier restricted rare earth exports, which are crucial for making products like electric cars, wind turbines, and military equipment.
In response, the US raised tariffs on Chinese goods. After talks in Geneva and London, China agreed to resume rare earth shipments. The US will lower some trade restrictions once the minerals arrive.
The agreement covers all 17 rare earth elements, including those used in high-tech magnets. Industry experts expect Chinese shipments to restart within a month.
As a result, prices for some rare earths, which had jumped by over 60 percent, are expected to fall by up to 20 percent. Despite this progress, the deal does not end the broader trade dispute.
The US will keep a 55 percent tariff on Chinese goods, which is much higher than before the trade war. China will keep a 10 percent tariff on US goods. These figures come from official US government and industry sources.
The agreement does not address other issues, such as illegal drug trafficking or better access for U companies in China. Both countries could still clash if either side fails to keep its promises.
US officials say more trade talks with other countries, including India and the European Union, are ongoing but remain difficult. This deal matters because rare earths are vital for many industries.
Without a steady supply, companies in the US and around the world face higher costs and production delays. The agreement brings short-term relief but leaves many trade challenges unresolved.
