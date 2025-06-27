$2.34 Bn Continuous Basalt Fiber Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2020-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Basalt Fiber Tech Kamenny Vek Company Shanxi Yaxin Group China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Pultron Composites Limited Basalt Fiber Solutions Technobasalt LLC Merino Group
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Product Type:
- Roving Chopped Strands Fabrics Others
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Processing Technology:
- Pultrusion Vacuum Infusion Texturizing Stitching & Weaving Others
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By End-User:
- Construction Transportation Industrial Others
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Continuous Basalt Fiber Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment