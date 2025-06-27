Minister Al Kuwari Named Chairman Of AIIB Board Of Governors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has announced the appointment of Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as Chairman of the Board of Governors of AIIB succeeding China's Minister of Finance, H E Lan Fo'an. The official handover ceremony took place during the Bank's 10th Annual Meeting, held in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

This appointment comes as part of the Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance its global role and broaden the diversity of its leadership, reflecting the geographic range of its member countries. It also underscores the prominent standing of the State of Qatar on the international financial stage.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank continues to play a key role in financing and implementing sustainable infrastructure projects across Asia and beyond.