Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires Oldham Seals

CHICHESTER, England, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of Oldham Seals Group Limited ("Oldham").

Oldham is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered elastomeric and polymer products, including its Jetpac® line of fire-resistant hoses and bellows, a culmination of decades of engineering and process expertise able to withstand the highest temperature and pressure requirements for naval submarines and ships. Since 1964, Oldham has built a reputation as a trusted and innovative engineering and manufacturing partner that develops highly specialized solutions for its blue chip naval maritime customers' mission-critical thermal, fire protection, and pressure challenges. Oldham's products can be found throughout several leading naval platforms, uniquely positioned to meet the most stringent technical specifications required by navies across the world.

Chris and Nick Oldham, key owners of Oldham, said, "Arcline and IPS share our view that exceptional engineering and close customer partnerships are the key to a successful supplier of critical elastomeric components in the naval space. Joining IPS will allow us to tap into significant product development resources and scale the business, enabling us to serve our customers more effectively. We are confident IPS is the right home to continue the mission set out by our father in 1964."

KAL Capital served as buyside advisor to Arcline.

About Oldham Seals

Oldham Seals is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered polymer and elastomeric ducting components used in some of the most demanding fire, thermal, and high-pressure environments in naval ships worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered elastomeric components across the commercial aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, and other specialty industrial markets. The company's products use advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS's core products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding, O-rings, and tooling amongst other offerings. For more information, visit .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $14 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit .

