SIKA ACQUIRES RENOWNED CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS COMPANY IN QATAR

Sika has acquired Gulf Additive Factory LLC in the State of Qatar. The company manufactures a wide range of construction chemical products and has a strong standing in the fast-growing Qatar construction market. The acquisition strengthens Sika's foothold in the country and provides exciting opportunities for further expansion.

Gulf Additive Factory LLC (GAF) is renowned for its high-quality solutions and profound technical expertise. An extensive product range, including concrete admixtures, mortars, flooring, waterproofing and facade systems (EIFS: Exterior Insulation and Finish System) is manufactured in a strategically well-located production facility close to Doha.

GAF's large, modern manufacturing site will provide Sika with the opportunity to expand and drive growth in Qatar and the neighboring countries. The combination of Sika's existing product portfolio and locally produced additions, such as the EIFS system, perfectly positions Sika to benefit from the increased demand for energy efficient“cool houses”. Furthermore, the possibility to consolidate its operations to one site will generate important cost efficiencies.

The construction market in Qatar is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% until 2028. Growth will be driven by large investments in the energy and utilities sector as well as major projects in transportation, healthcare, tourism, and industrial manufacturing. The positive outlook is supported by Qatar National Vision 2030 with the key goal to diversify the economy while focusing on social and environmental development.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA:“With this acquisition, we will strengthen our local expertise and production setup. It will provide us with a strong foundation to continue to drive our growth and benefit from the ambitious investment programs in both the infrastructure and commercial construction segments. We warmly welcome the GAF employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business together.”

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

