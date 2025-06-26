Synthego Gains Approval To Proceed With Sale To Perceptive Advisors Transaction Set To Close In July

Synthego Solidly Positioned for Expansion & Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a leading provider of CRISPR solutions, today confirmed that its sale to Perceptive Advisors, a global life sciences investor known for backing leading biotech companies, is cleared to close. This transaction, expected to close in July, will provide Synthego with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear path to expand its product portfolio, make strategic investments, and empower clients to advance curative therapeutics worldwide.

"We're thrilled to be moving forward with Perceptive Advisors as our new owner," said Craig Christianson, Chief Executive Officer of Synthego. "This acquisition renders our business stronger than ever, with a committed investor that provides us with the resources and stability to accelerate CRISPR innovation, deliver more value to our clients and support the next generation of curative therapies."

"We are proud to support Synthego and its leadership team and look forward to closing this strategic transaction," said Sam Chawla, Portfolio Manager at Perceptive Advisors. "Synthego's dedication to driving scientific progress makes them a valuable partner in advancing the broader biotech ecosystem. We look forward to supporting their continued success and growth through well-funded innovation and product launches."

Synthego will continue to manufacture its industry-leading guide RNA in Redwood City, California. Current Synthego facilities include two factories, research laboratories, offices, warehousing and logistics. This structure ensures that target sequences and custom modifications of CRISPR gRNA therapies remain in the USA for production. Day-to-day operations and customer support are expected to continue without disruption throughout this process. The experienced leadership team and staff will remain in place, with plans to add new roles as the business continues to grow.

Christianson added, "We are a unique American manufacturer in our field, with a stand-out capability to serve clients advancing curative therapies through the FDA process, and support researchers without tariff-induced price increases. We are excited to build on this momentum, invest in our future, and continue delivering the high-quality tools and support our clients rely on to advance the next generation of cell and gene therapies."

About Synthego

Synthego is a leader in biotechnology, dedicated to delivering best-in-class CRISPR solutions with a mission to accelerate research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. By providing unparalleled access to CRISPR solutions at scale, Synthego enables agility in life science discovery and clinical advancement. With streamlined licensing models and exceptional technical expertise, Synthego empowers researchers and developers to unlock better patient outcomes through innovative CRISPR cell and gene therapies.

About Perceptive Advisors

Perceptive Advisors, founded in 1999, manages a portfolio of approximately $8 billion across more than 80 companies at the forefront of biotechnology and therapeutic development. Its deep expertise and vision for advancing human health align with Synthego's mission to deliver high-quality tools and services for CRISPR-based research and therapies.

SOURCE Synthego

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED