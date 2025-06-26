Secrets To Plush Launches Empowering Teen Brow Class With Exclusive Product Reveal

United States - Secrets to Plush , a premier brand in the luxury self-care and beauty space, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event: Arch Angels Teen Brow Class. Scheduled for July 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM at 274 Belleville Ave, Belleville, NJ, this in-person event is specifically curated to empower teens with hands-on beauty skills and confidence-highlighted by the debut of the brand's new Plush Brow Pencil.

With a mission rooted in self-love, holistic wellness, and natural beauty, Secrets to Plush is extending its philosophy to a younger audience through interactive learning. The class is open to teens ready to explore the art of brow grooming and enhance their self-expression through expert guidance and product education.

Teaching Teens to“Slay Their Brows” with Confidence

In today's digital age, teens are more beauty-conscious than ever. Unfortunately, not all beauty content they encounter is positive or educational. That's where Secrets to Plush steps in-with an empowering, educational approach focused on teaching real-life skills through hands-on lessons, all while promoting self-love and body positivity.

“We created the Arch Angels class to give teens a space where they can learn, ask questions, and feel beautiful in their own skin,” says Farrah Pate, founder and owner of Secrets to Plush.“It's not just about brows-it's about boosting confidence and embracing natural beauty.”

The session includes guided tutorials led by experienced beauty professionals, who will walk attendees through brow shaping, penciling, and grooming techniques using the brand's newly launched Plush Brow Pencil-a product formulated with skin-safe, long-lasting ingredients for flawless, natural-looking brows.

What to Expect: Beauty Meets Community

The $99 ticket includes:



A Plush Brow Pencil for each participant

A hands-on brow tutorial session

Personalized tips based on different face and brow shapes

A cozy, inclusive atmosphere Light snacks and refreshments



Teens will not only walk away with enhanced skills but also a deeper understanding of what it means to care for their unique beauty. With no experience necessary, the Arch Angels class is designed for beginners and beauty lovers alike.

Why Secrets to Plush Is More Than a Brand

Founded in the United States by wellness advocate Farrah Pate, Secrets to Plush is known for its handcrafted, all-natural skincare and beauty solutions. The company has built a loyal following thanks to its transparent ingredients, luxury feel, and a deep commitment to self-care. Events like Arch Angels are an extension of that ethos-bringing people together through beauty and education.

“Our brand has always been about helping people feel their best,” adds Pate.“With Arch Angels, we're planting the seeds of confidence early, so young individuals grow up with tools to feel empowered-not pressured.”

RSVP Details & Contact Information

Spots are limited and expected to fill quickly. Interested participants or parents can register through the official website:

For media inquiries, sponsorships, or group bookings,

Contact: Farrah Pate

...

Stay connected and get event updates on Instagram and TikTok by following @secretstoplush.

Event Details:

Date: July 9th, 2025

Time: 11 AM – 2 PM

Location: 274 Belleville Ave, Belleville, NJ

Price: $99 (Includes Plush Brow Pencil, hands-on lessons, and light snacks)

About Secrets to Plush:

Secrets to Plush is a United States-based self-care and beauty brand dedicated to promoting confidence, wellness, and luxury through natural, handcrafted products. From glowing skin to sculpted brows, Secrets to Plush offers high-quality tools and experiences designed to enhance beauty inside and out