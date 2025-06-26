Concerns Mount Over Alexi Vandenberg's Business Conduct In The Sci-Fi And Fandom Community

MENAFN - GetNews)Members of the speculative fiction community are raising renewed concerns about the professional and personal conduct of Alexi Vandenberg, a longtime vendor and promoter known for operating under various names including Rabid Fanboy Enterprises, Bard's Tower, Prince of Cats Literary Productions, and The Super Villain's Network.

While Mr. Vandenberg has built a recognizable presence across U.S. science fiction and fantasy conventions, several individuals from the author and vendor communities have alleged a pattern of misconduct that spans questionable business practices, exploitative partnerships, and inappropriate personal behavior.

Allegations of Professional Misconduct

In recent years, multiple authors and investors have come forward alleging that Alexi Vandenberg engaged in misleading or overlapping business deals, in some cases selling rights or business shares in companies that lacked formal registration or had already been sold in part to others. In one widely circulated case, an elderly author paid $25,000 for a 50% stake in Rabid Fanboy Enterprises, a deal allegedly breached by Mr. Vandenberg shortly thereafter.

Allegations of Sexual Misconduct and Abuse of Position

In addition to contractual issues, serious personal allegations have also surfaced. At least one author has publicly stated that Alexi Vandenberg propositioned her for sex in exchange for publishing opportunities. When she refused, she claims he retaliated by sabotaging her professional standing, spreading falsehoods about her mental health, and damaging her reputation within literary circles.

These accusations fall under broader concerns that Mr. Vandenberg has used his perceived authority within the convention and small press ecosystem to exploit, intimidate, or manipulate authors, especially emerging voices seeking publishing support or convention appearances.

Though Mr. Vandenberg has denied wrongdoing in informal responses, these reports have prompted prominent voices in the speculative fiction community to call for a closer examination of his activities.

Financial Misconduct Related to a Veteran's Estate

One particularly troubling matter involves the estate of a deceased U.S. Air Force veteran, Captain Gary Kitchen. Mr. Vandenberg was entrusted with the sale of over $60,000 in collectible and autographed books, proceeds from which were reportedly never returned to the estate. Despite repeated inquiries, he has allegedly failed to provide a transparent accounting of the sales or deliver the funds owed.

Details regarding this case, including contracts and written communications, have been published by author Michael Z. Williamson in a comprehensive investigative article, which is available to the public here:

A Pattern That Demands Closer Scrutiny

What makes the Alexi Vandenberg controversy particularly complex is the repeat nature of the allegations and the number of identities and brands under which he has operated. Reports suggest that once scrutiny intensifies, Mr. Vandenberg often rebrands and repositions himself through a different label, sometimes using elaborate backstories, including unverifiable claims of political or military connections.

Those familiar with his activity liken the pattern to serial reinvention designed to deflect attention and delay accountability. Observers are now calling on convention leaders and small press communities to work collaboratively to share information and safeguard emerging writers and fans from harm.

Calls for Accountability and Industry Safeguards

In response to these developments, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) has opened an inquiry into the growing number of complaints involving Alexi Vandenberg. The SFWA encourages anyone who has worked with him or been negatively affected to submit relevant information through their confidential reporting form: