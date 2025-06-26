Data Center Industry Trends Decoded BIS Research Releases Six Key Market Reports For 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



"BIS Research provides comprehensive insights into the data center industry, offering in-depth analysis across infrastructure, sustainability, cooling technologies, and emerging innovations. With a strong focus on market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and forward-looking trends, BIS Research empowers stakeholders to make strategic decisions in the rapidly evolving data center ecosystem."In 2025, the data center industry is rapidly evolving with growing demand for cloud, AI, edge tech, and sustainability. BIS Research covers key areas like power infrastructure, PDUs/PSUs, HVO backup, cooling, dielectric fluids, and colocation. The reports highlight trends, green adoption, and opportunities shaping this vital sector-now a core pillar of the global digital economy, supporting enterprise, hyperscale, and government IT needs.

BIS Research, a leading global market intelligence and advisory firm, has announced the publication of six comprehensive market intelligence reports focusing on the rapidly evolving data center industry . These reports provide in-depth analysis, trends, competitive benchmarking, and strategic insights across the full spectrum of data center infrastructure.

As data centers continue to serve as the backbone of digital transformation globally, the demand for efficient, sustainable, and high-performance infrastructure has accelerated. These reports by BIS Research address the key subsegments shaping the next-generation data center environment.

Why Are These Reports Strategic?

Each BIS Research report is designed not just to inform, but to empower strategic action. In a market where milliseconds matter and sustainability is no longer optional, leaders need forward-thinking, validated insights to:



5–10 year market forecasts

Technology trend mapping

Competitor benchmarking and market share analysis

Insights into vendor innovation and partnerships

Breakdown of end-user demand by enterprise size and region

Navigate high-capex decisions confidently

Identify untapped opportunities across regions and verticals Stay ahead of innovation cycles and regulatory trends

Whether you're scaling infrastructure or seeking an edge in a saturated market, these reports offer the clarity needed to reduce risk and accelerate growth.

The published studies include:

1. Data Center Power Infrastructure Market

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global data center power infrastructure ecosystem, highlighting the shift toward modular and energy-efficient power systems. It includes insights into the rising demand for uninterrupted power delivery, the growth of hyperscale facilities, and innovations driving market adoption. The data center power infrastructure market was valued at $18,928.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $101,901.4 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.90%.

Request A Detailed Sample:- Global Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035

2. Data Center Power Distribution Units and Power Supply Units Market

The global data center PDUs and PSUs market is projected to reach $73,376.5 million by 2035 from $9,101.8 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 21.09%. With the growing need for higher-density computing, the role of advanced PDUs and PSUs has become more critical than ever. This report examines market dynamics, emerging technologies, vendor analysis, and the deployment strategies adopted by colocation and hyperscale providers.

Request A Detailed Sample:- Data Center Power Distribution Units and Power Supply Units Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035

3. HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for Data Center Backup Market

As sustainability becomes a top priority for data center operators, HVO is emerging as a viable alternative to diesel in backup power applications. This report evaluates the adoption rate, regulatory outlook, and long-term cost-benefit trends of renewable backup fuel technologies across major regions. The global HVO for data center backup market was valued at $11,694.6 thousand in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.51%, reaching $38,161.6 thousand by 2034.

Request A Detailed Sample:- HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) for Data Center Backup Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034

4. Data Center Cooling Market

The data center cooling market i s projected to reach $100.12 billion by 2035 from $25.77 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period 2025-2035. Covering both traditional and next-gen cooling technologies, this report analyzes thermal management solutions used in data centers. Key segments include air-based, liquid-based, immersion cooling, and direct-to-chip cooling systems. Data center cooling is crucial for maintaining the performance and efficiency of data centers, which are essential for cloud computing, data storage, and IT services. The study offers forecasts and competitive mapping based on innovation and market penetration.

Request A Detailed Sample:- Data Center Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035

5. Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market

This report explores the rising demand for dielectric fluids in immersion and transformer cooling applications. With increasing processor density and heat load in data centers, dielectric cooling is gaining traction as an efficient thermal management solution. The report also includes chemical composition analysis and end-user preference trends. The data center dielectric fluid market was valued at $178.30 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.27%, reaching $2,508.80 million by 2034.

Request A Detailed Sample:- Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034

6. Data Center Colocation Market

The global data center colocation marke was valued at $130.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% from 2025 to 2034, reaching $569.58 billion by 2034 . Data center colocation services provide businesses with secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure by hosting their IT systems in shared data center facilities. The global demand for data center colocation continues to grow with enterprises focusing on operational agility and scalability. This report discusses the competitive landscape, pricing models, Tier classification preferences, and hybrid infrastructure trends among enterprises, MSPs, and CSPs.

Request A Detailed Sample:- Data Center Colocation Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034

These studies aim to empower business leaders, infrastructure developers, and technology investors with actionable insights for strategic decision-making.

How Can These Reports Help Business Strategy?

Our research supports a wide range of business objectives, including:



Product development and portfolio diversification

Geographic expansion

Go-to-market strategies

M&A and investment analysis Sustainability planning

Each report is crafted with a focus on actionability , offering both granular data and strategic context.

What Global Trends Do These Reports Reveal?

From renewable power innovations to edge-first architecture and immersion cooling breakthroughs, the global data center industry is undergoing fundamental change. These reports decode the shift by analyzing:



Regional policy shifts (e.g., European sustainability mandates)

Hyperscaler vs. enterprise demand patterns

Technology adoption bottlenecks and solutions The rise of micro data centers and modular builds

What Makes BIS Research Stand Out?

Unlike generalized research databases, BIS Research provides precision-crafted, vertical-specific analysis. Our strengths include:



First-hand interviews with technology adopters and decision-makers

Proprietary forecasting models based on real industry metrics

Global and regional segmentation with detailed country-level insights Customization options to align with your exact business case

You're not just getting data-you're getting insight you can act on.

Plus, with our customization and on-call analyst access, you never face strategic uncertainty alone.

About BIS Research

BIS Research, recognized as a top market research company , specializes in market research reports and advisory services focused on deep technology and emerging trends that are poised to disrupt key industrial markets. Annually, we publish over 200 market intelligence reports across various deep technology verticals.

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on emerging tech trends. Our insights support leaders across industries in making informed decisions based on deep market analysis, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasting. We work closely with innovation-driven stakeholders across data centers, energy & Power, healthcare, and more.