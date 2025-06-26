Zoe Primary Care Selects Medline As Prime Vendor
"After experiencing the value Medline brings with their quality products and the phenomenal customer support from local representatives like Kate Giska, partnering just made sense for our quickly growing practice," said Kearby Chen, practice administrator, Zoe Primary Care.
"As a former small business owner in Richmond, I'm proud to work with local practices like Zoe Primary Care through Medline's Prime Vendor program." said Kate Giska, physician office representative, Medline. "We are excited for this new Prime Vendor relationship to help provide savings to enable Zoe Primary Care to grow, expanding its services and reaching more patients in our community."
To learn more about how Medline provides solutions for physician offices around the country, visit medline/PO.
About Medline
Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit medline .
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
SOURCE Medline Industries, LP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment