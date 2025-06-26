Zoe Primary Care Selects Medline As Prime Vendor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the Prime Vendor agreement, Zoe Primary Care will expand its access to Medline's portfolio of medical-surgical supplies and will have access to key indicators for its business, including item use, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories, using advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"After experiencing the value Medline brings with their quality products and the phenomenal customer support from local representatives like Kate Giska, partnering just made sense for our quickly growing practice," said Kearby Chen, practice administrator, Zoe Primary Care.

"As a former small business owner in Richmond, I'm proud to work with local practices like Zoe Primary Care through Medline's Prime Vendor program." said Kate Giska, physician office representative, Medline. "We are excited for this new Prime Vendor relationship to help provide savings to enable Zoe Primary Care to grow, expanding its services and reaching more patients in our community."

To learn more about how Medline provides solutions for physician offices around the country, visit medline/PO.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit medline .

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP