403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taylor Bennett Foundation Appoints Avril Lee As Chair
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Taylor Bennett Foundation, the UK charity dedicated to increasing ethnic diversity in public relations and communications, has appointed Avril Lee as chair of its board of trustees.
Lee is currently managing director of health and wellness for Europe at Zeno, a role she has held since 2021 . Before that, she held senior leadership positions at agencies including MSL, Red Consultancy, Burson, and Ketchum, where she served as CEO.
With more than 25 years in health communications, she is a trusted advisor on brand building and reputation management, particularly in the healthcare sector, with a strong focus on improving health equity for diverse communities.
Lee will lead the board of trustees and act as an ambassador for the Foundation at a time of strategic growth. She replaces Kuldeep Mehmi, who has been interim chair since November 2024, after Sarah Pinch's seven-year term as chair.
Working in partnership with CEO Koray Camgöz , Lee will help to strengthen the Foundation's profile, shape its future direction, and broaden its reach and impact across the UK.
Camgöz said: "Avril's leadership will bring fresh energy, strategic clarity and deep-rooted commitment to our core mission of increasing ethnic diversity in communications. Her commitment to that mission throughout her career has been inspiring, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Foundation.
“This is a pivotal moment for the Foundation. We're entering a new chapter of growth, as we seek to double our alumni community to 2,500 by 2030 - not just in number, but in influence. As conversations around inclusion grow louder and, at times, more divisive, our focus is clear: to work together with employer partners to build cultures where diverse talent isn't just welcomed, but empowered to lead. Our mission has never been more vital - or more urgent.”
Lee added:“It's truly a great honour to become the Chair of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, a charity that has pioneered change in the communications industry for over 15 years and has the outstanding achievement of launching and supporting the careers of hundreds of great BME PR professionals.
“From being an ambassador for TBF when it first launched to hosting agency visits and hiring alumni, I've been a supporter and admirer of this great charity since the beginning, and am excited to become part of one of the leading organisations campaigning for and building a diverse comms community. I'm very grateful to the Trustees, Koray and the team for their support and am looking forward to working with them.”
A long-standing advocate for equity and inclusion, Lee also chairs the Chartered Institute of Public Relations' (CIPR) Diversity and Inclusion Network, as well as being a trustee of Doctors of the World UK and sitting on the DEI Advisory Board of Our Future Health.
Her contributions to the communications industry have been recognised with accolades including the CIPR's Sir Stephen Tallents Medal and the inaugural BME PR Pros Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Lee is currently managing director of health and wellness for Europe at Zeno, a role she has held since 2021 . Before that, she held senior leadership positions at agencies including MSL, Red Consultancy, Burson, and Ketchum, where she served as CEO.
With more than 25 years in health communications, she is a trusted advisor on brand building and reputation management, particularly in the healthcare sector, with a strong focus on improving health equity for diverse communities.
Lee will lead the board of trustees and act as an ambassador for the Foundation at a time of strategic growth. She replaces Kuldeep Mehmi, who has been interim chair since November 2024, after Sarah Pinch's seven-year term as chair.
Working in partnership with CEO Koray Camgöz , Lee will help to strengthen the Foundation's profile, shape its future direction, and broaden its reach and impact across the UK.
Camgöz said: "Avril's leadership will bring fresh energy, strategic clarity and deep-rooted commitment to our core mission of increasing ethnic diversity in communications. Her commitment to that mission throughout her career has been inspiring, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the Foundation.
“This is a pivotal moment for the Foundation. We're entering a new chapter of growth, as we seek to double our alumni community to 2,500 by 2030 - not just in number, but in influence. As conversations around inclusion grow louder and, at times, more divisive, our focus is clear: to work together with employer partners to build cultures where diverse talent isn't just welcomed, but empowered to lead. Our mission has never been more vital - or more urgent.”
Lee added:“It's truly a great honour to become the Chair of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, a charity that has pioneered change in the communications industry for over 15 years and has the outstanding achievement of launching and supporting the careers of hundreds of great BME PR professionals.
“From being an ambassador for TBF when it first launched to hosting agency visits and hiring alumni, I've been a supporter and admirer of this great charity since the beginning, and am excited to become part of one of the leading organisations campaigning for and building a diverse comms community. I'm very grateful to the Trustees, Koray and the team for their support and am looking forward to working with them.”
A long-standing advocate for equity and inclusion, Lee also chairs the Chartered Institute of Public Relations' (CIPR) Diversity and Inclusion Network, as well as being a trustee of Doctors of the World UK and sitting on the DEI Advisory Board of Our Future Health.
Her contributions to the communications industry have been recognised with accolades including the CIPR's Sir Stephen Tallents Medal and the inaugural BME PR Pros Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment