Canadian Institute Of Actuaries Announces Alicia Rollo As New Executive Director

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - As the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) looks to the future, it welcomes new leadership, celebrates a legacy of service and shares key milestones in its continued advancement of the actuarial profession in Canada.

Alicia Rollo appointed Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025

The CIA Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Rollo, CHRL, as the Institute's incoming Executive Director.

Rollo joined the Institute in 2010 and has served as Director, Education and International Affairs. Over her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing the CIA's made-in-Canada education system and building strong relationships with global actuarial partners. Rollo replaces current Executive Director Michel Simard, who will retire on June 30, 2025.

Angelita Graham, FCIA and incoming CIA President, says "As I begin my term, I can think of no better partner to help lead the Institute forward than Alicia Rollo. Her vision, collaborative spirit and strong relationships across the actuarial community will be invaluable as we build on our momentum and continue advancing the work of actuaries in Canada and around the world."

Michel Simard receives President's Award and concludes term as Executive Director

The CIA is proud to recognize Michel Simard, outgoing Executive Director, as the 2025 recipient of the President's Award - one of the Institute's highest honours.

Established in 1998, the President's Award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding impact on actuarial practice in Canada. In selecting Michel, the CIA celebrates 14 years of transformative leadership that has elevated the Institute's operations, governance, and reputation both at home and internationally.

"Selecting Michel for the President's Award was an easy choice," says Conrad Ferguson, FCIA and outgoing CIA President. "He brought sharp legal insight, an unwavering commitment to public interest, and a passion for professionalism. From enhancing member services to modernizing our governance and operations, Michel leaves a lasting legacy."

Annual report features achievements and strategic progress

The CIA's 2024-25 annual report, Advancing Excellence, is now available in English and Frenc . It highlights key achievements of the past year, including record volunteer engagement, the launch of a uniquely Canadian education system and digital tools that enhance the profession's impact.