STELLAR Broadband Expands Into Farmington And Farmington Hills With 10-Gig Citywide Fiber Internet
Michigan-grown provider brings ultra-fast fiber and smart property tech to apartments, businesses, and HOAs as a partner of Farmington Area FiberCity® network
FARMINGTON, Mich. and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband , Michigan's leading fiber internet and managed technology provider for multi-family and commercial communities, today announced the launch of its services in Farmington and Farmington Hills . As a service provider on the new Farmington Area FiberCity® network, STELLAR will deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit fiber Internet -scalable up to 10 Gbps - along with turnkey managed services, to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) , homeowner associations (HOAs) , and businesses beginning summer 2025.
"The Farmington area is the next step in our commitment to fuel Michigan's digital future with superior connectivity," said Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband. "This network isn't just about speed, it's about empowering families, students, businesses, and remote workers to thrive today, while future-proofing our communities for the demands of tomorrow."
STELLAR Fiber. STELLAR People. STELLAR Broadband.
Purpose-Built for Communities. Backed by Local People.
STELLAR brings to Farmington and Farmington Hills a proven model that transforms the resident experience and strengthens property value. With STELLAR Fiber, their powerful, symmetrical infrastructure and turnkey support model driven by STELLAR People, they deliver smart technology and service that's both reliable and responsive. That is STELLAR Broadband.
-
Up to 10 Gbps Symmetrical Speeds – Enterprise-grade fiber connectivity for every resident and business
-
Smart Property Technology – Access control, video security, IoT connectivity, engineered Wi-Fi, and community residential controls
-
Local and Reliable Support – Michigan-based service teams and 24/7 technical assistance
-
Zero Cost Installation – No upfront costs to get connected with Fiber
Developers and property managers benefit from seamless onboarding, dedicated account support, and improved NOI delivered through STELLAR's turnkey connectivity model. No contracts. No hidden fees. No data caps. STELLAR is setting a new standard for what home internet should be-fast, fair, and future-proof.
About STELLAR Broadband
STELLAR Broadband is Michigan's premier fiber internet and technology service provider, delivering ultra-fast connectivity and managed solutions to apartments, HOAs, student housing, and commercial developments. Known for its fiber-first infrastructure, locally staffed support, and community-driven approach, STELLAR is proud to be a provider of the Farmington Area FiberCity® network. For more information, visit stellarfarmington .
SOURCE STELLAR BroadbandWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment