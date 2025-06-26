STELLAR Broadband Expands Into Farmington And Farmington Hills With 10-Gig Citywide Fiber Internet

Michigan-grown provider brings ultra-fast fiber and smart property tech to apartments, businesses, and HOAs as a partner of Farmington Area FiberCity® network

FARMINGTON, Mich. and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband , Michigan's leading fiber internet and managed technology provider for multi-family and commercial communities, today announced the launch of its services in Farmington and Farmington Hills . As a service provider on the new Farmington Area FiberCity® network, STELLAR will deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit fiber Internet -scalable up to 10 Gbps - along with turnkey managed services, to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) , homeowner associations (HOAs) , and businesses beginning summer 2025.

"The Farmington area is the next step in our commitment to fuel Michigan's digital future with superior connectivity," said Richard Laing, President of STELLAR Broadband. "This network isn't just about speed, it's about empowering families, students, businesses, and remote workers to thrive today, while future-proofing our communities for the demands of tomorrow."

STELLAR Fiber. STELLAR People. STELLAR Broadband.

Purpose-Built for Communities. Backed by Local People.

STELLAR brings to Farmington and Farmington Hills a proven model that transforms the resident experience and strengthens property value. With STELLAR Fiber, their powerful, symmetrical infrastructure and turnkey support model driven by STELLAR People, they deliver smart technology and service that's both reliable and responsive. That is STELLAR Broadband.

Up to 10 Gbps Symmetrical Speeds – Enterprise-grade fiber connectivity for every resident and business

Smart Property Technology – Access control, video security, IoT connectivity, engineered Wi-Fi, and community residential controls

Local and Reliable Support – Michigan-based service teams and 24/7 technical assistance

Zero Cost Installation – No upfront costs to get connected with Fiber

Developers and property managers benefit from seamless onboarding, dedicated account support, and improved NOI delivered through STELLAR's turnkey connectivity model. No contracts. No hidden fees. No data caps. STELLAR is setting a new standard for what home internet should be-fast, fair, and future-proof.

About STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband is Michigan's premier fiber internet and technology service provider, delivering ultra-fast connectivity and managed solutions to apartments, HOAs, student housing, and commercial developments. Known for its fiber-first infrastructure, locally staffed support, and community-driven approach, STELLAR is proud to be a provider of the Farmington Area FiberCity® network. For more information, visit stellarfarmington .

