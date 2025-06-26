Medius Signs Agreements With European Channel Partners To Help Finance Teams Optimize And Transform Spend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius , a leading global provider of autonomous accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, has announced that it has entered into agreements with leading European channel partners to offer its procure-to-pay solutions for finance teams to transform their operations.
Panamoure , a digital and technology change consultancy, works with private equity and mid-market businesses to drive value creation through business transformation and digital innovation. As a Medius channel partner, Panamoure can help finance teams within these organizations transform spend management with Medius.
AiVidens , a Receivables Management Solution that uses Artificial Intelligence to predict payment issues and prioritize collection efforts, optimizes the order-to-cash process. The partnership with AiVidens fills a void in the Medius product offering with an Accounts Receivable (AR) solution that integrates with Medius's AP automation platform.
The UK, Netherlands, and Belgian markets represent large and growing markets for Medius. Business partners like Panamoure and AiVidens make it easy for customers to work with local experts who have strengths and solutions that help them scale and improve operational performance.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius
[email protected] +44 7885 670798 / [email protected]
