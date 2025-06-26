QNB Suspends Share Buyback, To Resume On July 10
Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group said that in accordance with Qatar Financial Markets Authority regulations, QNB will not conduct its share repurchase during the closed period commencing from 25 June 2025 to 9 July 2025, due to the upcoming publication of QNB Group's interim financial results for the six months period ending 30 June 2025.
QNB will recommence its share repurchase from 10 July 2025, QNB said in a statement published on Qatar Stock Exchange website.
