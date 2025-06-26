Mercans Unveils Strategic Innovations To Enhance Global Payroll And AI-Powered Client Experience

Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology, today announced three significant developments aimed at strengthening its service offerings and enhancing client experiences: the establishment of a Payroll Compliance Center of Excellence (CoE), the integration of HiBob into its technology ecosystem, and the launch of an AI-powered Digital Sales Room (DSR).

Establishment of Payroll Compliance Center of Excellence

In response to the increasing complexity of global payroll regulations, Mercans has established a dedicated Payroll Compliance Center of Excellence. This center brings together subject-matter experts in labor laws, tax regulations, social security frameworks, and data protection policies across all regions served by Mercans.

The center is responsible for developing internal compliance benchmarks, automating statutory updates across the G2N Nova payroll engine, and ensuring clients meet all in-country compliance requirements without disruption. By proactively managing compliance, Mercans aims to minimize audit risks and ensure long-term operational continuity for multinational & enterprise clients.



Integration of HiBob into Mercans' Technology Ecosystem

Mercans has integrated HiBob, a modern HR platform, into its technology ecosystem , making it easier than ever for businesses to connect their HR and payroll systems.

Clients already using HiBob as their HRIS can now take full advantage of Mercans' global payroll solution. With real-time, two-way data sync between the two platforms, HR and finance teams can manage payroll across 100+ countries faster, more accurately, and with full compliance.

The integration provides instant access to live, approved employee records, delivered through a single API request per pay group and pay period in JSON format. This streamlines data exchange, reduces errors, and boosts payroll processing speed.

Joint customers also get access to the Mercans PAC portal, offering a unified experience across HR, payroll, and compliance functions, without the need for complex setups or custom builds.

This partnership ensures a consistent, compliant, and seamless employee experience across borders.



Launch of AI-Powered Digital Sales Room

Mercans has also launched its Digital Sales Room (DSR), an AI-powered, on-demand environment where prospects and clients can explore everything they need to know before choosing Mercans as their partner. The DSR includes product demos, implementation frameworks, governance and support models, SLAs, and key documentation - all in one place. Clients can also interact with a built-in AI agent to get real-time answers, making the evaluation process faster and more informed.

DSR supports clients at every step of their decision journey and with this launch, Mercans becomes the only payroll technology company to offer such an immersive, intelligent, and self-guided buying experience.

The platform is designed to reduce time-to-engagement, improve decision-making transparency, and ensure every prospective client gains a clear, data-backed understanding of how Mercans delivers payroll, EOR, SaaS, and compliance services at scale.



About Mercans

Mercans is a global payroll technology company delivering SaaS, compliance, and employer-of-record services in over 160 countries. Through its proprietary platform G2N Nova, Mercans enables automated gross-to-net calculations in seconds, providing a fully touchless and scalable payroll experience. To learn more about this innovative platform, visit

