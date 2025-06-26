With Unprecedented Claims Rate, Big Win For UFC Fighters Pays Off For Class Members

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, a leading national plaintiffs' law firm, not only succeeded in securing a $375 million settlement of an antitrust lawsuit against the UFC on behalf of a certified class of UFC fighters, the firm has also overseen an unprecedented participation rate from the class members in the settlement. Initial returns show that over 97% of the approximately 1100 class members submitted timely claims, accounting for an estimated 99% of the total compensation earned by these UFC fighters during the relevant period.

"These claims rates are unprecedented in class action litigation even in the best of circumstances," said Firm Chairman Eric Cramer. "It is particularly rewarding to see the level of participation after our ten-year battle for economic justice for the fighters. Berger Montague is extremely proud of these results and gratified by the near universal participation of fighters from around the world, including fighters from the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Japan, Russia, Latin America, and many other places," added Mr. Cramer.

The recoveries for class members will be "life changing" for many of these former fighters. Under the Court-approved Plan of Allocation, the average distribution will be approximately $250,000. Further, it is anticipated that thirty-five fighters would net over $1 million; nearly 100 fighters would net over $500,000; more than 200 fighters would recover over $250,000; and over 500 fighters would net in excess of $100,000.

Led by Eric L. Cramer , Michael Dell'Angelo , Josh Davis , Patrick F. Madden , Robert Maysey , David Langer , and Susan Leo . Berger Montague serves co-lead counsel on behalf of a certified class of UFC fighters who fought for the UFC between December 16, 2010 and June 30, 2017 in Le v. Zuffa, LLC .

The Firm also currently represents a proposed class of UFC fighters, who fought for the UFC between July 1, 2017 and the present in Johnson v. Zuffa, LLC, et al. The Johnson case is seeking both damages and injunctive relief to stop the alleged anticompetitive conduct. The firm also recently filed two new antitrust class action lawsuits against Zuffa LLC, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., and Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., the owners and operators of the UFC, namely Cirkunovs v. Zuffa LLC, et al., and Davis v. Zuffa LLC, et al. Cirkunovs seeks to represent UFC fighters who purportedly executed arbitration clauses and class action waivers, and Davis brings suit on behalf of professional mixed martial arts ("MMA") fighters who competed for MMA promotions other than the UFC seeking injunctive relief to change the UFC's current business practices to allow for more competition among promotions and more opportunities and pay for MMA fighters.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. The firm is active in the fields of antitrust, commercial litigation, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For more than 50 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

