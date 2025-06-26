Seemplicity Releases ASPM Solutions Brief To Accelerate Risk Reduction And Streamline Remediation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Jose, CA - June 26, 2025 – Seemplicity, the leader in Remediation Operations, today announced the release of its new Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) Solution, showcasing how security teams can reduce application risk, streamline operations, and enhance SLA compliance with a unified, AI-powered platform.

ASPM, Simplified with Seemplicity: As organizations shift toward DevOps, CI/CD, and cloud-native architectures, application security has become increasingly fragmented and complex. Seemplicity's ASPM brief outlines how its platform brings clarity and coordination to this chaos through:

Seemplicity delivers comprehensive, centralized visibility and risk management by integrating seamlessly across every phase of the software-development lifecycle (SDLC). Instead of forcing security and engineering teams to juggle dozens of siloed dashboards, it pulls findings from vulnerability scanners, code repositories, CI/CD pipelines, ticketing systems, and cloud-security tools into a single, enriched data layer. Because each issue is automatically tagged with context-business criticality, exploitability, ownership, and dependency relationships-the platform can rank thousands of alerts in real time and surface the handful that truly matter. Continuous ingestion keeps this view current, while the built-in prioritization engine dynamically reorders tasks as new code ships or threats emerge. The result is a 60 percent drop in mean time to respond (MTTR), fewer fire-drills, and clearer visibility for leadership into risk posture and remediation progress.

By embedding security signals directly into familiar developer tools such as Jira, GitHub, and Slack, Seemplicity turns "shift-left" into a daily reality and fosters genuine DevSecOps collaboration. Teams can design no-code, context-aware workflows that auto-assign tickets to the right engineer, track SLAs, and close the loop without manual triage or status-chasing. This automation eliminates roughly three-quarters of the routine hand-offs that slow releases, freeing engineers to focus on shipping features. Organizations already using the platform report a 75 percent reduction in manual effort, an 80 percent jump in SLA compliance, and markedly higher deployment reliability. In practice, that means fewer vulnerabilities lingering in production, faster delivery cycles, and a demonstrable, data-backed reduction of risk at enterprise scale.

"Seemplicity's ASPM solution does far more than flag vulnerabilities-it gives security, development, and operations teams a shared, data-rich workspace to resolve them quickly and decisively," said Megan Horner, Head of Product Marketing, Seemplicity. "By automating context gathering, prioritization, and ticket routing, we enable teams to move from reactive patching to strategic, proactive risk reduction. The best part is that this acceleration happens without slowing innovation or adding process overhead."

Early adopters are already praising both Seemplicity's hands-on onboarding and its powerful remediation automation-feedback echoed in the following customer reviews:

"We were looking for an ASOC tool, which can effectively dedupe and aggregate similar findings, and provide us with a fully automated process for vulnerability remediation. This tool is solving our needs with dynamic aggregation logic, and remediation queues. Many connectors are readily available. Dashboard capability is useful. Their technical support is excellent."

"The Seemplicity team has been a joy to work with. The personal commitment has been spot on in order to get the tool up and running. They have and continue to take the time to understand the Our Company's landscape in order to make the best recommendations for configuration."

About Seemplicity

Seemplicity leads the Remediation Operations market with a platform designed to simplify and scale vulnerability and exposure management. It brings together security findings from across tools, streamlines the remediation process, and integrates directly into the software development lifecycle (SDLC). By reducing noise and promoting collaboration across teams, Seemplicity helps security professionals work more efficiently and focus on what truly matters: reducing real risk.

