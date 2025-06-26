Crypto Market Sees Dip-ZA Miner Unveils Dynamic Cloud Mining Contracts To Revive Investor Interest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZA Miner introduces AI‐optimized, green-powered plans with BTC deposit bonus-designed to adapt during market slowdowns

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global crypto markets pull back-with key coins dipping over 2% in recent days-ZA Miner is launching a fresh round of AI-driven cloud mining contracts , aimed at helping users maintain steady performance and value from their digital assets. Backed by renewable energy infrastructure and fully compliant, this update is tailored for both newcomers and seasoned investors.







Adapting to a Cooling Market

Following a 2.8% drop in broad crypto prices, ZA Miner's new contracts aim to make mining more resilient. Each plan dynamically adjusts hash power using AI, directing resources to the most cost-effective and profitable cryptocurrencies throughout market fluctuations, offering users a smarter way to mine during slower periods.

Highlights of the New Contracts



Flexible contract tiers : Choose from short-term or multi-day plans designed for different investment strategies.

AI-optimized allocation : Hash rate shifts dynamically, helping users stay connected to high-margin coins. Green energy operations : All data centers run on solar, wind, or hydropower, ensuring mining remains sustainable and low-cost.

Exclusive BTC Deposit Bonus

Users depositing Bitcoin between June 2 4– 26 receive a 2% cashback reward , directly boosting their mining power and offsetting the impact of short-term market dips. This promotion highlights ZA Miner's commitmen to offering tangible value in uncertain times.

Security, Simplicity & Trust



Bank-grade asset protection through cold wallet storage, McAfee®, and Cloudflare® security systems One-click mining setup : After registering via web or app, users select a contract and mining begins immediately, with daily rewards deposited automatically.

What This Means for Users



Resilient earnings : Adaptive AI helps maintain revenue potential even in shaky markets.

Sustainable & economical : Renewable-powered mining lowers operational costs-good for both wallet and planet. Seamless onboarding : No equipment needed-just register, deposit BTC, and select a plan.

How to Participate

Visitor open the appRegister or log inDeposit Bitcoin before June 26 to claimChoose a flexible cloud mining contractMonitor earnings and manage withdrawals via the dashboard

Final Thoughts

ZA Miner's new contracts demonstrate a forward-looking approach to cloud minin -blending sustainability, AI, regulation, and timely deposit rewards. As crypto markets fluctuate, this platform offers a thoughtful, stress-reducing strategy to keep mining accessible and meaningful.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner offers secure, sustainable, and user-friendly cryptocurrency mining services. Designed for global accessibility, ZA Miner combines renewable energy infrastructure, AI-optimized mining technology, and robust security systems to deliver a seamless and transparent mining experience.

Visit the official website for more details [ ]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: ZA miner Email: ...