Deck Commerce Launches AI-Powered Delivery Promise, Powered By Deck IQTM

"Delivery Promise allows brands to answer one of the most critical questions in online shopping - when will I get it? - with real data and confidence," said Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. "This capability gives retailers a meaningful way to improve the customer experience and increase conversions without additional lift for their internal teams."

Delivery Promise is the first capability built on Deck IQ, Deck Commerce's AI-powered Order Intelligence Engine. While the launch centers on estimated delivery dates, Deck IQ is designed to bring intelligence and automation to the full order experience, with future applications across inventory, order routing, fulfillment optimization, and more.

"As AI continues to shape the future of commerce, we're focused on applying it where it matters most, helping brands make faster, smarter decisions that drive revenue and loyalty," Deck added. "Deck IQ is built to be the order intelligence layer behind the order experience, and Delivery Promise is just the beginning."

Delivery Promise is now available to all customers using the Deck Commerce OMS. To learn more about it and how it can drive revenue, visit .

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for brands like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. It's built to move fast, scale smart, and deliver exceptional experiences across the entire order journey, helping brands turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit .

