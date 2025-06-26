COVE Animal Health Expands In Pennsylvania With Hickory Veterinary Partnership

COVE Animal Health expands regional reach with addition of renowned Pennsylvania specialty and emergency hospital, primary care clinic, and boarding facility

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COVE Animal Health, a leading network of veterinary hospitals across the Northeast, has announced a new partnership with Hickory Veterinary Hospital, a highly respected, multi-location provider based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. This partnership strengthens access to 24/7 emergency services, expands specialty care options for patients in the region, and enhances professional development opportunities for the broader clinical team.

Founded in 1956 by William J. Brown, VMD, Hickory Veterinary Hospital has been family-owned for over 75 years and has built a longstanding reputation for clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate service. Originally a single-doctor practice, Hickory Veterinary Hospital has evolved into a full-service veterinary hospital offering 24-hour emergency care, general practice, boarding, and an array of specialty services including surgery, oncology, internal medicine, neurology, and rehabilitation. Under the leadership of three generations of veterinarians, Hickory Veterinary Hospital has remained committed to its mission: providing state-of-the-art veterinary care while maintaining strong, trusted relationships with patients, families, and referring veterinarians.

"Hickory Veterinary Hospital is a deeply respected name in the Greater Philadelphia veterinary community, and we are honored to welcome their team to the COVE family," says Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), Chief Medical Officer at COVE Animal Health. "Their long-standing commitment to clinical excellence, community connection, and collaborative care aligns perfectly with our mission to create a unified system that supports both exceptional medicine and local legacy."

Led by William J. Kay Jr., VMD, DACVIM (Neurology) and Tiffany Kay, VMD, CCRP, Hickory Veterinary Hospital represents the continuation of a remarkable family legacy. Dr. Kay is the third generation in his family to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. The Kays purchased the practice in 2020 from Dr. Kay's mother, Nancy Brown, VMD, DACVS, DACVIM (Oncology)-a trailblazer in veterinary surgical oncology and a leader who helped transform Hickory into a regional center of excellence.

"As a multigenerational family practice, we have always had a strong commitment towards preserving our legacy as a pillar of veterinary excellence within the community and taking care of the team who make it such a special place," says Dr. William Kay Jr. "Partnering with COVE will allow us to maintain the personalized, patient-forward veterinary experience that defines Hickory Veterinary Hospital while gaining access to broader resources, training, and support that will lead to improved hospital experience and patient care. It's an exciting step forward for our entire team."

Hickory Veterinary Hospital strengthens COVE's Pennsylvania network as a key specialty and emergency partner closely connected to COVE's Metropolitan Veterinary Associates. This alignment enhances collaboration across general practice, boarding, specialty, and emergency services while reinforcing COVE's hub-and-spoke model-designed to ensure integrated care, streamlined referrals, and consistently elevated standards across the region.

"This is a powerful moment for our newly rebranded organization," adds Tessa Olson, MBA, CEO of COVE Animal Health. "As we transition from Pieper Veterinary to COVE Animal Health, our commitment to the families and communities we serve remains stronger than ever. Our mission is to build exceptional hospital networks that elevate care for our patients. Hickory Veterinary Hospital's legacy, values, hospital leadership and collaborative approach to medicine are a perfect fit."

About COVE Animal Health

COVE Animal Health is a veterinarian-led network of primary care, emergency, and specialty hospitals across the Northeast. Evolving from nearly 90 years of trusted care as Pieper Veterinary, COVE unites regional hospital systems under a shared mission: delivering exceptional, community-rooted veterinary medicine while preserving the local identity of each partner practice.

